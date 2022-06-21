HUNTINGTON — The turf replacement project is nearing completion at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington as the full surface has been put down and on-field graphics are being placed.
Athletic officials say the project is expected to be fully completed by the end of the month. Images of the field surfaced on social media over the weekend highlighting different features of the field.
The replacement project began June 6 with the removal of the old turf, a portion of which was sold by Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Huntington. Then began the process of laying down the new surface, a RootZone 3D3 blend system being installed by AstroTurf.
"I think they're doing a really good job with it. They're working weekends, overtime, at night, and I think it goes to show what the community is about. Everybody is pulling together for this football program, so we have to do everything we can so that once it is finished we can go perform on it really well," head football coach Charles Huff said.
The new turf features some new graphics and colors fans have not previously seen at the Joan. Most notably, the Conference USA logos are no longer on the turf as Marshall prepares to enter the Sun Belt Conference. White "SBC" logos are now placed at each 25-yard line.
Additionally, the number 75 appears on each sideline. The numbers are green and outlined in both white and black, identical to the helmet graphics worn during the home game played closest to the anniversary of the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash that killed 75 football players, coaches, staff, supporters and flight crew members as the team was returning from a football game.
The biggest talking point on the new playing surface, however, is the black end zone with "Marshall" written in white lettering and outlined in green at each end of the field.
"It'll be good. The color is always a point of contention with a lot of the fans, but you have to remember that turf gets weather-beaten pretty bad and we don't want to be on ESPN in four or five years from now and not be proud of the product we have on our field," Huff said.
"You have to be mindful of that, especially with the West Virginia weather. I think the black will keep that 'pop' a little bit longer, which will be good for us long term."
Once all graphics are in place, the process of filling the turf with rubber pellets will begin. The project has an expected completion date of June 30, according to athletics officials, and will be done in time to use the field for fall practice in August after conducting all of spring practice indoors.