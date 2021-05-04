This is my 31st year of spring gobbler hunting in West Virginia. Although this may sound silly, I am positive I can recall at least one or two certain facts about each season — the amount of gobbling and the weather are generally the factors I note.
Some seasons open to, to be frank, a bunch of turkeys. I know that sounds crazy, but some years there are simply more turkeys walking around than others.
There are many factors, of course — from the hatch two years prior, to winter survival rates, to food sources, to habitat. I am not a wildlife biologist or a professional wildlife manager, I am simply a person who hunts and records my observations.
Of course, there’s always the weather. Some seasons fall on a late spring, which brings colder, winter-like temperatures and not much gobbling activity. Other seasons open to an early spring with green foliage and birds that have been seen for weeks strutting and gobbling strong. Some years you hunt in the snow, some in rain, and some with your sunglasses and sunscreen on.
There is much debate across the turkey hunting community on when — earlier or later — seasons should be opened, but again, I’ll leave those discussions to the wildlife biologists and professional game managers. I am simply a person who hunts and observes trends in the sport I cherish.
What is different about this season from the ones in my past is that this season is open longer.
“Our spring gobbler season includes eight extra days this year, so hunters have even more chances to have a successful season,” said Mike Peters, wild turkey and migratory game bird project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “For folks like me, who get cabin fever, this is a great time to get out and enjoy beautiful spring weather and our state’s hunting traditions.”
All hunters age 15 and older must purchase a West Virginia hunting license and follow the state’s turkey hunting regulations, bag limits and game check requirements. Hunters can check game and purchase their license online at wvhunt.com.
“The eastern wild turkey is a magnificent bird and being able to pursue one is a really special experience,” Peters said. He pointed out that wild turkeys were almost wiped out in West Virginia until the WVDNR started a trap and transfer program in the 1950s.
Over the last 70 years, that program has helped restore West Virginia’s wild turkey population. Today, every county in the state has wild turkeys.
During the spring gobbler season, hunters should also remember that it is illegal to:
- Have an uncased firearm, bow or crossbow in their possession in the woods after 1 p.m.
- Hunt with dogs.
- Use electronic calls.
- Hunt with the use of bait.
- Take more than one bearded turkey per day.
Each year, the WVDNR conducts a spring gobbler survey. Hunters who want to participate can download the survey at wvdnr.gov/hunting/hunting.shtm or contact the WVDNR’s Elkins office by calling 304-637-0245.
Extended spring gobbler season open until May 23.