HUNTINGTON — Alezha Turner’s layup went off the glass and into the net as time expired to lift Huntington to a 48-47 victory over visiting Parkersburg South on Thursday at the Highlanders’ Lucas-Archer Gym.
The win salvaged a back-and-forth affair that nearly see-sawed to the Patriots’ favor. Parkersburg South (0-1) took a 47-46 lead when Aubrey White’s second free throw attempt went in but the Turner got the ensuing inbounds pass and wen the length of the floor for Huntington (1-1).
“It was a 50-50 chance and I was going to take my chances,” said Turner, a senior guard for Huntington. “It hit the box and I was kind of, “Aw, come on, please!’”
The Highlanders home opener followed a tough loss at Boyd County to open the season on Tuesday and it nearly let its first game at home slip away thanks to poor foul shooting.
Still, it fought back in the third quarter from a 24-19 halftime deficit to hold a 39-32 lead at the end of the third quarter, again thanks to a layup by Turner with five seconds left in that period.
Parkersburg South found itself down 44-37 with 2:00 to play until a three-point shot and a foul away from the play presented the Patriots with a five-point opportunity. Skylar Bosley hit a three at the top of the key with 1:06 to play but Huntington guard Kaiti Swann was called for a foul when she was tangled up by South’s Aubrey White. With the Patriots in the double bonus, White was sent to the free-throw line for two shots.
The three-man officiating crew gathered to discuss the call but determined the initial call would stand and White made both shots to pull Parkersburg South to within 44-42.
Huntington was unable to pull the game away late struggling to hit even half of its free throws in the game. That allowed the Patriots to take a 46-45 lead on two free throws from McKenna Winans with 16 seconds left.
LaTahia Jackson was able to convert the back end of two foul shots to tie the game again before White gave her team the 47-46 lead.“We not a good free throw shooting team,” Huntington head coach Lonnie Lucas said.
It’ll be a problem for Huntington to work on with Hurricane coming to town on Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. tip.