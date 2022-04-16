Sydney Turner hit a walk-off single to give Spring Valley a 4-3 victory over visiting Hurricane Saturday in high school softball.
Turner, a freshman, smacked a 2-2 pitch to make a winner of Madison Pitts.
The Redskins led 3-1 in the sixth inning before Raelyn Adkins smashed a two-run home run.
Lincoln County 5, Johnson Central 1: Lincoln County Stumped Johnson Central Saturday afternoon.
Meghan Stump hit and pitched the Panthers to a 5-1 victory over the Eagles in high school softball at the Tri-State Showcase. Stump went 2 for 3 with a solo home run and drove in another with an infield single. She also struck out five and hurled a six-hitter.
“That was my first home run of the season,” Stump said, beaming in the dugout. “My second overall. I hit one in travel ball.”
Stump’s second-inning blast to center field was a no-doubter.
“I did,” she said, smiling, after being asked if she knew it was gone when she hit it.
On the mound, Stump worked out of jams. Johnson Central (9-6) put two runners on in the first inning, two in the fourth and three in the sixth, but scored just once. Randi Delong smashed her second double of the game to lead off the inning and scored on Maddie Vaughn’s second single to pull the Eagles within 3-1.
Lincoln County combined three infield hits with a two-run single to right by Josie Bird in the bottom of the inning to give Stump some breathing room. She didn’t need it, whiffing three batters in the seventh to end it.
“My curve was working pretty good,” Stump said. “The defense was great behind me.”
The Panthers scored twice in the third when Rileigh Shull singled in Bird, then crossed the plate on Stump’s infield hit.
Allison Ramey went 2 for 4 and made some brilliant defensive plays for Lincoln County. Shull was 2 for 4.
For Johnson Central, Delong was 2 for 2. Vaughn went 2 for 3.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 000 001 0 — 1 6 2
LINCOLN COUNTY 012 002 x — 5 10 2
Vaughn and Delong; Stump and Bird.
Hitting: (JC) Delong 2-2 2 2B, Vaughn 2-3; (LC) Ramey 2-4 2B, Shull 2-4, Stump HR 2 RBIs.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 14, BOYD COUNTY 1: After beating Rowan County 5-0, Senators players stood in lengthy lines at the concession stand until a coach told them it was almost time for their next game with Boyd County.
West apparently played hangry. Myla Meade and Kate Rawlins each hit three-run homers in an eight-run third inning. Those came after the Senators (11-0) scored three times in each of the first two innings.
Winning pitcher Sydney McDermott struck out eight of the first nine batters she faced and 14 in five innings. Meade went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, as did Rollins. Kaylor Pickelsimer was 2 for 2. McDermott went 2 for 3.
The Lions (11-3) broke up the shutout in the fourth when Kyli Kouns singled home Jo Dee Adkins.