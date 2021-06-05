HUNTINGTON — Be it a center in Parkersburg, Huntington or the Charleston area, Dawn Turner certainly enjoyed “60 feet to success” in tournament play in May. Dawn’s daughter, Alexis, has done the same.
Dave Ryan, who calls bowling on CBS SportsNetwork, ESPN and Fox, is the one who’s made the “60 feet to success” phrase popular.
Dawn Turner won the all-events crown on May 15-16 in the Huntington USBC Championships held at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Making the time that same weekene, Turner scored well in the CSX Tournament at Emerson Lanes in Parkersburg. Then on May 22-23, Dawn won all-events actual in the West Virginia Women’s USBC Tournament held at Towne N’ Country Lanes in Nitro and Galaxy Lanes in Charleston. She and partner Jenna Ellis also won doubles.
Alexis, Dawn’s daughter, won first place in a major junior tournament in West Virginia to secure a spot in the national event in July.
Lane Turner, Dawn’s son, did OK in one junior event as well. All we need now is for Terry, the proud dad, to get over his injured arm and get back on the lanes where he’s had major success at all levels over the years. He’s been down currently for 17-plus months.
“Her wins,” Dawn said of prioritizing her achievement against Alexis. It’s fund-raising time now for the family to get expenses in order for the trip
Dawn shot 2,297 for nine games to win all-events in the Huntington USBC tournament. She shot 196-237-214 for 647 in team and had 746 with handicap. In doubles, she shot 231-214-232 for 677 and 776 with handicap. In singles, she shot 236-227-213 for 676 and 775 with handicap.
“I had three bowling balls and knew when and where to use them,” said Dawn, who also experienced success in the CSX Tournament in Parkersburg. “I knew how to transition.”
Turner then shot 1,916 to win all-events in the women’s state. Ellis and her won doubles with 1,468.
Other Huntington USBC winners included Team Simpkins in team event, 2,903; Doubles, Rod Chapman-Dusty Reynolds, 1,507; and Singles, Bob Theuring, 810. In team, Maegan Simpkins led the way with 769 followed by Jeff Nance with 747, Brad Simpkins with 697 and Steven Edwards with 690. In doubles, Chapman fired an 806 and Reynolds a 701.
Results have been posted at Strike Zone and Huntington USBC site on Facebook. As for entries, there were 15 teams, 33 doubles and 66 singles. Hats off to Chad Cartmell who shot a 299 during doubles on Sunday.
The Turner family should get a lot of accolades Monday at the Huntington USBC annual meeting at Strike Zone. It starts at 6:30 p.m.
As for the youth events, Alexis finished No. 1 in the U12 Girls in the scratch West Virginia Pepsi Championships held April 24-25 at Fairmont Bowling Center. During her shift, Alexis rolled a 203 game, her first 200. Winners of the U12, U15 and U18 boys and girls divisions advance to the 2021 Junior Gold Championships scheduled July 5-17 in Indianapolis. Christian Carpenter was second in U10 Boys and Allie Miles third in U18 Girls
Alexis and Lane placed in the West Virginia Youth Open the previous weekend in Fairmont. This is a handicap event. Alexis was second in U12 Girls and Lane second in U10 Boys.
For the other boys from Strike Zone, Christopher Baisden was third in U10 Boys and Jayden Adkins fifth in U15 Boys. For the girls, Madison Adkins was second and Bella Deller third in U15.
It should be noted, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, all bowlers competed wearing masks.
CITY JUNIOR: The Huntington City Youth Tournament is over and here’s the top two in respective divisions for boys and girls.
Juniors: 10-Under, Boys, 1. Christopher Baisden, 668; 2. Corbin Merritt, 641. Girls, Uyenie Pham, 612; 2. Grace Smith, 611. Teens, 15-Under, Boys, 1. Ben Fischer, 660; 2. Jonathan Walker, 650. Girls, 1. Allie Miles, 674; 2. Bella Deller, 561. 18-Under, Girls, Kennedy Shoultz, 663; 2. Megan Foltz, 661. Boys, 1. Sam Clay, 803; 2. Casey Lusk, 679. Awards handed out at association meeting on June 7 at Strike Zone.
KYLE TROUP WINS: Top seed Kyle Troup didn’t get distracted by Sam Cooley’s perfect game and went on to win the 2021Kia PBA Playoffs by a 3-1 count. In a race to three with each game worth a point, Troup’s win is his second Guaranteed Rate PBA Tour title of the season and eighth of his career. It was worth $100,000 to bring Troup’s single-season PBA Tour earnings record to $469,200 and counting.
Troup won the first game 235-206, then watched Cooley, the No. 11 seed, roll 300 to take game two. It was the 31st televised perfect game in PBA Tour title-game history. Troup came back win game three, 223-210, and closed it out in game 4, 221-209. Cooley got $60,000 for second and $10,000 for the perfect game.
Troup’s win ties him with his father Guppy for titles with eight. Dad was present for all of Kyle’s matches.