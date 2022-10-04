Marshall wide receiver Charles Montgomery (10) is tackled by Gardner-Webb's defensive end Ga'Marcus Freeman (13) as the Marshall University football team takes on Gardner-Webb on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Huntington.
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn (8) stiff-arms Troy cornerback Kyle Cass (26) during a game Sept. 24 in Troy, Ala. Laborn is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation, averaging 135 yards per game and leads the nation in carries (95).
Marshall wide receiver Charles Montgomery (10) is tackled by Gardner-Webb's defensive end Ga'Marcus Freeman (13) as the Marshall University football team takes on Gardner-Webb on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Huntington.
Marshall running back Khalan Laborn (8) stiff-arms Troy cornerback Kyle Cass (26) during a game Sept. 24 in Troy, Ala. Laborn is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation, averaging 135 yards per game and leads the nation in carries (95).
HUNTINGTON — Before he even finished hearing the question, Marshall football coach Charles Huff had an answer prepared.
"Turnovers," Huff said when asked where the Thundering Herd needed to make the most improvement during a nine-day break between games. "If you minimize those it drastically changes the landscape that we're standing on."
The Herd has turned the ball over six times through five games, with three interceptions and three fumbles lost. The circumstances for each have been different, but there's no doubt that they've had a tremendous impact on the games.
"For us, turning the ball over is costing us points directly in at least four instances," Huff said. "That changes (the game) drastically."
In a 34-31 overtime loss Sept. 17 at Bowling Green, Marshall's Khalan Laborn lost two fumbles inside the 10-yard line, taking away two scoring chances for the Herd. A week later at Troy, a fumble by MU's Henry Colombi was returned for a touchdown in Marshall's 16-7 loss, and the Herd's senior quarterback was intercepted by Gardner-Webb's Ty Anderson, who returned that for a touchdown in the Herd's 28-7 win Saturday.
Those are the kinds of game-changing plays Marshall is looking to reverse, but Huff said he wouldn't let any one individual take the blame.
"That's not a knock on any one person, it's all of us," Huff said. We're all accountable to it and ball security is something we preach."
Colombi, reflecting on the pick-six that accounted for the only points Gardner-Webb could muster, said the turnovers had been frustrating, and even without looking at the film, knew he missed an opportunity.
"It's frustrating," Colombi said. "I don't like interceptions as they are, but looking at it, if we get around that guy (the) play is going to go for a long time."
The pass was intended for Laborn on a short crossing route. Labron had five blockers and just two defenders on that side of the field, running behind three offensive lineman and with the wide receivers locking up a pair of defensive backs in the secondary.
But instead, the linebacker read Colombi's eyes and jumped the route and the Herd offensive players weren't in a position to make a play on the defender once he intercepted it.
Though that particular play didn't end up costing the Herd a win, Huff said Marshall has to play cleaner football as it nears the halfway point in the season.
"That's the one area we have got to get better at," Huff said, then pointing to other areas of the game that have troubled the Herd (3-2) through the first five games. "You're going to have sacks, you're going to have tackles for loss. You're going to have penalties. We try to minimize those because the more you minimize those, the better chance you have of winning."
The sixth game of the season serves as Marshall's Sun Belt Conference opener, hosting Louisiana (2-3, 0-2 SBC) on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The Rajin' Cajuns are in search of their first win in league play after losses to Louisiana-Monroe and South Alabama in consecutive weeks.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.