TAMPA, Florida — The weather at kickoff of Monday’s Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl was sloppy with rain and wind gusts throughout the first half.
The only thing sloppier than the weather was Marshall’s offense, who coughed up the ball four times in the first 15:10 of the game, en route to a season-high five turnovers during a 48-25 loss to UCF at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
“When you have to go play a team the caliber of the team we just got finished playing, you’ve got to take care of the ball,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “That’s where it all started, and unfortunately, we didn’t do a very good job of that. If you turn it over against anybody five times, you’re going to lose the game.”
The loss snaps a seven-appearance win streak in bowls for the Herd, including the team’s 6-0 record under Holliday, and ends Marshall’s season at 8-5.
UCF (10-3) jumped to a big lead and never looked back, using its defense to build an early lead before its highly ranked offense — No. 4 in total offense in FBS — went to work to put the game away in the second half.
The two teams combined for 39 points in the third quarter, which did not help Marshall’s ability to get back into the game.
The third quarter featured three touchdowns in three offensive plays — a stark contrast to a first half with three defensive touchdowns.
After a Dylan Gabriel touchdown run, Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green found Willie Johnson for a 70-yard score in the middle of the field, which helped the Herd cut UCF’s lead to 38-22.
However, that momentum was short-lived as Gabriel hit Marlon Williams on a quick out, and Williams out-raced the Marshall defense for a 75-yard score that put the game away.
Gabriel finished as the game’s Most Valuable Player, going 14-of-24 for 260 yards with two touchdowns passing and a rushing score.
UCF jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter after a pair of Marshall turnovers went the other way for touchdowns.
On the game’s third play, a pass from Green bounded off the hands of Obi Obialo and into the hands of UCF’s Richie Grant, who returned it 38 yards for a score.
It was part of a big first quarter for Grant, who came back on Marshall’s subsequent offensive play and forced an Armani Levias fumble when he stripped him from behind.
It was part of a dismal beginning for the Herd, who turned the ball over on four of their first five possessions.
Marshall came into the game wanting to keep the ball out of the hands of the UCF offense, which was ranked in the top-10 in total offense (No. 4 in FBS) and scoring (No. 6 in FBS).
However, the turnovers — especially the two that went for defensive touchdowns — hindered the Herd’s ultimate gameplan, which was taking what UCF’s defense gave and feeding running back Brenden Knox.
“The first half, the defense gave u 10 points,” Holliday said. “Fourteen of that was on the offense. We kept them off the field, but that sure as hell ain’t the way I wanted to keep them off the field. That’s for damn sure.”
In addition to Grant’s interception return, Marshall was foiled on a trick play when Talik Keaton’s pitch back to Green wound up in the hands of Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, who returned it 55 yards to put the Knights up three scores.
Knox also had the first fumble of his career inside the UCF 10-yard line that ended a scoring opportunity.
It was a part of a huge day for the Knights’ defense, who got many big contributions in its turnover tally.
While Grant had the interception and forced fumble, Antwan Collier also had a big day as the recipient, intercepting a pass by Green in the early fourth quarter while recovering two fumbles also.
Marshall got its own defensive spark from freshman safety Micah Abraham, who gave the Herd life when he returned an interception 75 yards for a score.
For Abraham, it was his first career interception, and it came in special fashion — in the stadium in which his father, Donnie, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2001.
“It felt great knowing that my Dad played in this stadium, my brother played in this stadium,” Abraham said. “It was a great moment for me. Even before the game, I was watching my Dad’s highlights and he had a play just like that.”
While the defense played well early, Marshall’s offense never seemed to find rhythm until it was too late.
Green was unable to consistently throw the ball in the first half, which allowed UCF’s defense to hone in on Knox, who found room difficult.
Knox, Conference USA’s Most Valuable Player who finished with 103 yards in the loss, said the tough start compounded the offense’s problems as the game went on.
“You never want to start a game with negative momentum like that,” Knox said. “You just have to dig yourself out of a hole, forget it, put it in the past and just keep going.”
Green finished 9-of-23 for 173 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
The game took on a chippy feel throughout with the teams combining for nine unsportsmanlike conduct penalties — six on UCF and three on the Herd.
Two of Marshall’s came against Darius Hodge, who was ejected in the third quarter.
UCF played without six players, who missed the game for various reasons — most notably wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who had declared for the 2020 NFL Draft and cornerback Nevelle Clarke, who led the defense in passes defended.
Other players to miss included defensive end Brendon Hayes, defensive tackle Brandon Wilson, safety Jordan Hayes and running back Adrian Killins.