HUNTINGTON — Marshall football coach Doc Holliday has said one similar statement each week this season.
“We have to do two things offensively: take care of the ball and score in the red zone,” Holliday said.
That common theme has never been more important than this week as Marshall (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) takes on Florida Atlantic at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at FAU Stadium in a game that can be seen on CBS Sports Network.
Florida Atlantic (4-2, 2-0 C-USA) comes into the contest as one of the nation’s top teams in turnover margin, ranking sixth at plus-8. That number has grown in Conference USA play where the Owls have logged six interceptions in two games — three each outing.
What makes it even more important is that several of those takeaways for FAU have come with their back against their own goal line.
When those turnovers occur inside the red zone, they are magnified in the momentum shift.
“They do a good job in the secondary and they’ve made some big plays there,” Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said. “They get some pressure on the quarterback and have forced the quarterbacks that they’ve played into making some bad decisions, so we’ve got to do a great job of, obviously, holding on to the football.”
Last week, Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green was able to eliminate turnovers and the Herd used that performance to earn a 31-17 win over Old Dominion. Green finished 19-of-31 for 175 yards with one touchdown pass while rushing for 59 yards as well.
Statistically, his numbers were down from the previous week when he threw for 365 yards and rushed for another 95, which gave him one of Marshall’s top single-game performances in total offense in program history. The contrast was that his efficiency was up, going from four turnovers to zero, which also was the difference in going from a loss to a win.
The turnover battle has been one that has proven difficult for the Thundering Herd to navigate this season. The team has won the turnover battle in only two of six games thus far.
Much of the issue has been the defense’s inability to create turnovers. Through six games, Marshall has just five takeaways.
“Defensively, we have to find a way to create more turnovers,” Holliday said. “We’ll work hard to get that done.”
Marshall has been in position to make plays throughout the season, but has struggled to secure the football. Twice in the loss to Middle Tennessee, Marshall defenders had a chance to make one of those momentum plays, but a dropped interception and failure to jump on a fumble cost the Herd.
Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert said those missed opportunities can creep into the heads of defenders.
“We had the opportunity at Middle — had two in our hands and didn’t get them,” Lambert said. “I think that can affect you because you want to create turnovers if you work on it and sometimes, they don’t come your way. We’ve got to keep rallying to the ball and try to keep the ball out.”
Lambert added that all it takes is one to get that ball rolling in the Herd’s favor.
“If we can generate some, then maybe, they’ll come in bunches,” Lambert said.
With Florida Atlantic quarterback Chris Robison being extremely efficient — only two interceptions in 208 attempts this season — at taking care of the ball, Lambert said Marshall must take advantage if opportunities come.
“It’s really magnified,” Lambert said. “If he does throw you one, you’d better catch it because he doesn’t do it very often.”
Florida Atlantic has just five turnovers in six games and Marshall has produced the same amount in the same span, making opportunities that much more important in this week’s matchup. With the Conference USA East Division title hopes of each firmly entrenched on the victory of this game, it is one area that each need to come out ahead.