ASHLAND — At Raceland, the saying inside the locker room states to be “Ram Tough” — a phrase that comes from the blue-collar nature of the town and the program.
On Friday night, Raceland’s football team showed that it embodied that philosophy.
The Rams stayed the course on a humid night at Putnam Stadium and took advantage of four Ashland turnovers to earn a 16-7 win over the Tomcats — the team’s first over Ashland since the 2016 season.
“We try to be opportunistic when we can,” Raceland coach Mike Salmons said. “Our kids were really resilient tonight. It was a war of attrition for both teams, really. We were both cramping and losing guys. Our guys were able to make a play at the end.”
After jumping out to a second quarter lead, Raceland never let the Tomcats get over the hump, although some of Ashland’s own mistakes contributed to that as well.
With 3:30 left, Ashland got a defensive stop to take the football over in a one-score game with a chance to win. However, a holding call negated a big run and the following play ended in disaster as a reverse pitch fell to the grass at Putnam Stadium and Raceland’s Isaac Browning recovered at the Ashland 10.
The Tomcats got the stop, but Raceland kicker Peyton Ison hit a nervy 23-yard field goal with an Ashland rush on to make it a two-score game.
On a night when Ashland celebrated its Class 3A championship from 2020, the mistakes were just too much to overcome for Tony Love’s team.
“Every year we play Raceland, it’s a tough ballgame,” Love said. “They came in ready to play and we made a lot of mistakes — put the ball on the ground, committed penalties. Those are the things that kill you, especially in an opening game.”
Ashland’s biggest mistakes came on a drive to open the fourth quarter after getting a fourth-down stop that seemed to change momentum.
The Tomcats used the running of Vinny Palladino to get inside the Raceland 20, but a pair of false start penalties ended a six-minute drive with no points.
Palladino also had a 69-yard touchdown run called back due to a holding call, which would’ve at least tied the game and possibly given Ashland a lead.
“They were huge penalties,” Love said. “There’s just too many of those. You can’t beat a good team putting the ball on the ground and with penalties. Those are things we have to point out and work in the coaching aspects of it.”
One of the false start penalties put the Tomcats behind the chains and, facing a passing situation on third down, Raceland’s Cole Conlon got a sack of Ashland quarterback Bailey Thacker.
Conlon, who was in the hospital earlier in the week, played a crucial role in the victory.
In the second quarter, Conlon opened the scoring when he ran under a toss on a busted play from Ashland and raced 20 yards to the end zone.
“Our town has a four-way stop, a four-way light, a railroad and a football team,” Salmons said. “It’s important to our kids and they are blue-collar kids. Cole is a perfect example of that. You’re talking about a kid who battled to play on special teams last year and he weighs 150 pounds soaking wet. What you can’t measure in guys like Cole is what’s behind the left sternum.”
Two plays later, Palladino fumbled and Raceland quarterback Logan Lundy followed with a 38-yard completion on the next play before Noah Wallace later capped the drive with a 2-yard score to put Raceland up 13-0.
That two-score advantage was short-lived, however, as Ashland’s Terrell Jordan answered back on the next play when he caught a screen from Thacker and raced 79 yards for a score to make it 13-7.
Thacker ended the evening with 102 yards on three catches while Thacker was 14-of-21 for 207 yards in the loss.
Ashland won the battle of total yardage, but the Rams were able to get turnovers and stops when needed.
“Our defensive really stood firm,” Salmons said. “We got a couple turnovers and a defensive score. We took a huge step in the last seven days. Last week, we gave up some explosive plays that really hurt us. Tonight, we limited the explosive plays and gave ourselves a chance.”
Both teams move forward from Friday night’s contest for rivalry games next week. Ashland travels to Boyd County on Friday while Raceland meets Russell on Saturday.
RACELAND 0 13 0 3 — 16
ASHLAND 0 7 0 0 — 7
R — Cole Conlon 20 fumble return (kick failed)
R — Noah Wallace 2 run (Peyton Ison kick)
A — Terrell Jordan 79 pass from Bailey Thacker (S.J. Lycans kick)
R — Peyton Ison 23 FG
Team stats
R A
Total yards 55-247 43-253
First downs 11 10
Rushes-Yards 39-150 22-46
Comp-Att-Int 7-16-1 14-21-1
Passing Yards 97 207
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-3
Penalties-Yards 3-27 8-78
Individual stats
RUSHING: Raceland — Farrow 13-46; Wallace 11-43, TD; Browning 6-30; Lundy 7-25; Hughes 1-4; Fannin 1-(-1). Ashland — Palladino 13-63; Mullins 3-14; Thacker 4-(-11); Team 2-(-20).
PASSING: Raceland — Logan Lundy, 7 of 16, 97 yards, INT. Ashland — Bailey Thacker, 14 of 21, 207 yards, TD, INT.
RECEIVING: Raceland — Hughes 1-38; Newman 2-32; Fannin 3-24; Farrow 1-3. Ashland — Jordan 3-102, TD; Pittman 3-58; Palladino 2-23; Brown 4-14; Mullins 2-10.