HURRICANE, W.Va. — When push came to shove, the Hannan Wildcats couldn’t get a handle on the game, quite literally, in a 78-57 loss to the Tolsia Rebels Saturday evening in the opening round of the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 boys basketball tournament.
After keeping a close game for much of the first half, the Rebels amped up the pressure in the second half, forcing 11 turnovers and taking control behind a giant-sized fourth quarter from Jesse Muncy.
The sophomore guard scored 14 of his 23 points in the final quarter of play and helped kick start a 12-0 scoring run that put the game out of the Wildcats’ reach.
The Rebels led by a dozen at the halftime break and scored the first five points of the second half, taking of full advantage of extra possessions afforded them by five Hannan turnovers in the first two minutes of the third period.
Facing a 18-point deficit, the Wildcats’ Casey Lowery hit two threes, Justin Rainy another, and Chandler Starkey helped cap an 11-0 run in the third quarter to cut the deficit in half with about three minutes to go.
The difference came underneath the basket. At the half, two key players for Hannan were in foul trouble, with Lowery and Starkey having three and four personal fouls, respectively. Starkey collected his fourth less than a minute into the second half.
Maynard said the goal was to get them out of the game to open up things inside for a Tolsia team that was struggling from mid-range and 3-point jumpers.
“Our plan was to go right at them and get their two best guys out of the game. A lot of people might look at their coach and ask why he left those guys out there, but it’s hard to take them off the floor,” Rebels coach Todd Maynard said. “It was beneficial for us because they were killing us on the glass.”
The plan worked. Starkey picked up his fifth personal foul and left the game with two minutes left in the third period.
With Starkey out, Lowery spent much of his time defending the perimeter which open up lanes for Muncy on the inside, and even if there wasn’t a clear path to the basket, he didn’t shy away from any contact.
Tolsia established control from that point, pushing the lead back the final margin of 21 and advancing to the semifinals of the sectional tournament for a second consecutive year.
Tolsia will face Van Tuesday evening back at Hurricane High School, with the winner moving on to play in the sectional championship. The six-seed Bulldogs defeated the St. Joe Irish 64-61 to advance in the tournament.
“Van is going to play hard. Some people might think that was an upset but we were calling that one all week,” Maynard said of the Bulldogs’ win over St. Joe earlier that day. “They are well coached and it’ll be a dog fight. We’re not just going to walk in and win.”