HUNTINGTON — Fairland placed two players on the Southeast Ohio Coaches Division II All-District Golf team.
Dragons Clayton Thomas and Landon Roberts were named to the first team, along with Jacob Lemley of Chesapeake, Trevin Mault of Wheelersburg, Laith Hamid of Gallia Academy and Josh Tipton of Fairfield Union. All are seniors except for Roberts and Hamid, who are sophomores.
Mault was named player of the year and Mark Allen of Gallia Academy coach of the year.
Christian Hall of Chesapeake, Brayden Sexton of South Point and Cooper Davis of Gallia Academy were second-team members. Jordan Lambert of River Valley, Bailey Jones of Meigs, Cooper McKenzie of Wheelersburg, Jackson Stephens of Chesapeake, Beau Johnson of Gallia Academy and Cameron Mayo of Fairland earned honorable-mention honors.
In Division II girls, Abbi Zornes of South Point, Caitlin Cotterill of Meigs and Maddie Meadows of Gallia Academy were named to the second team. Lilly Rees of Gallia Academy, Kylee Robinson of Meigs, Erika Justus of River Valley and Lexi Hall of Fairland received honorable mention.
Maddi Shoults of Westfall was named player of the year and her dad Kevin Shoults coach of the year.
Soccer
WHEELERSBURG WINS: Brynley Preston made three saves in overtime to lift the Pirates to a victory over Fairfield in a Division III Southeast District final.
Wheelersburg won 2-0 on kicks from the mark after the contest ended 1-1 in regulation. Ellie Kallner and Kylan Darnell scored for the Pirates.
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY 3, FLEMING COUNTY 0: The Lions defeated the Panthers 25-21, 25-6, 25-11 in the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals at West Carter High School in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Football
RESCHEDULING: Sissonville’s home game with St. Albans has been moved from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday because of weather concerns.
Ashland, scheduled to play Spring Valley on Friday, instead will visit Rowan County. Spring Valley can’t play because Wayne County is in orange on the COVID-19 map.