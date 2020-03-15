CENTENARY, Ohio — Gallia Academy golfer Bailey Meadows and basketball/track athlete Logan Bouir signed to compete in college.
Meadows signed with the University of Rio Grande, Blouir with Davis & Elkins College.
Meadows is a two-time all-district selection who finished second to Fairland’s Hanna Shrout, a Marshall University signee, in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Meadows helped the Blue Angels reach the state tournament.
She owns Gallia Academy girls golf records for low scores in a nine-hole round (35) and 18-hole round (80).
Meadows, who carries a 3.9 grade point average, said she plans to major in education.
Rio Grande is a member of the NAIA River States Conference. The RedStorm finished sixth in the RSC in the league’s Fall Preview and second in the Roger Merb Invitational, hosted by Shawnee State University at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club.
Rio Grande fielded a team of five sophomores and one senior last season. That senior, Rafaella Gioffre, however, was one of the better golfers in the conference.
Blouir, a 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard, was a second-team all-district selection for a team that finished 10-13 this season. He has started two years on the Blue Devils basketball team and competed for four years in track. Blouir, who has a 3.5 GPA, said he plans to major in exercise science.
Blouir averaged 16.2 points per game last season. He scored 18 points in his final high school game, a 68-58 loss to Waverly in a Division II sectional tournament semifinal at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio.
In track, Blouir specializes in the 800-meter run. He ran a personal best 2:09.91 last April at the Portsmouth Invitational. In that same meet, Blouir set a personal record in the high jump, leaping 5-10. He also wa part of Gallia Academy’s 4x800 relay team.
Davis & Elkins is a member of the NCAA Division II Mountain East Conference.