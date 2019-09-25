HUNTINGTON — Huntington High football coach Billy Seals hopes the second-half Highlanders show up for Friday's 7:30 p.m. home game with South Charleston.
Huntington High (2-1) struggled in the first half of a 38-19 victory over Woodrow Wilson in Beckley, leading 2-0 after one quarter and 17-13 at halftime. The Highlanders dominated the final 24 minutes, however, scoring 21 points in the third quarter to pull away from the Flying Eagles.
"We're getting there," Seals said of his young team. "In the first half last week we couldn't get out of our own way. We had penalty after penalty. We fumbled. We kicked a kickoff out of bounds. We threw a pick six. We did a lot of things that let Beckley stay in the game."
Seals said HHS must be more consistent against South Charleston (1-3). The veteran coach said the Black Eagles' record is deceiving. South Charleston opened with a 28-14 victory over George Washington, which beat Huntington High 31-30 two weeks later.
The Black Eagles have played a rugged schedule, losing to Capital 38-14, Johnson Central 59-29 and Spring Valley 33-6.
If Huntington High plays as it did in the second half last week, it will have a chance to send South Charleston to its fourth consecutive loss.
"We didn't make a lot of adjustments," Seals said of the Highlanders' success against Woodrow Wilson. "Kids are always looking for something good to happen and it did."
Junior cornerback Devin Jackson intercepted a pass and HHS drove for a touchdown to spark Huntington High. Seals said Jackson's pick inspired his players.
"Our defense started flying around and making plays," Seals said. "We got back to playing Huntington High football."
The excitement of Jackson's big play was contagious. Linebacker Brocton Blair finished with 15 tackles. Tight end Eli Archer caught two touchdown passes. Diallo Mitchell ran the ball well, carrying 12 times for 102 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Tajhan Blackwell completed 5 of 12 passes for 72 yards and two TDs. Seals also mentioned Amari Felder and Gavin Lochow as players who performed well.
Seals said all those players and more will have to play strong against South Charleston.
"They're a really good team," Seals said. "Looking at them, they're better than their record. They're big, physical and athletic. They're relentless and are all over the field. Their 1-3 record doesn't do them justice."