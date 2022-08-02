Marshall's Cory McCoy (2) congratulates Abraham Beauplan (7) after a tackle as the Herd takes on Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Marshall's Cory McCoy (2) congratulates Abraham Beauplan (7) after a tackle as the Herd takes on Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.
HUNTINGTON — Two Marshall University linebackers have found themselves on preseason watch lists as the team readies for the start of fall camp later this week.
Senior Abraham Beauplan has high expectations entering the 2022 season, one that appears to be off to a good start as he was included in the Bednarik Award watch list released Tuesday.
The award is given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Beauplan is one of 90 players on the watch list, including five others from the Sun Belt Conference.
Beauplan joined the Thundering Herd ahead of the 2020 season, coming up from the junior-college ranks after starring for Navarro College, where he finished as the leading tackler during the 2019 season.
In his first season at Marshall, Beauplan tallied 55 tackles and forced three fumbles. He continued to flourish in Huntington, doubling his total tackles during the 2021 season with 110 to lead the Herd defense. He also recorded 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble.
Another member of the linebackers group, Tyriek Bell, was also recognized last week after being named to the Wuerffel Award watch list. Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was also included on the list, adding to his growing list of preseason accolades.
The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.
Bell is entering his second season with the Herd after playing at Saddleback College. He got a late start to his college career after enlisting in the Marine Corps after graduating high school in 2014, serving in three different infantry battalions over the next four years, in addition to a deployment in China and Korea.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.