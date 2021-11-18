HUNTINGTON -- West Virginia State University baseball signed a unicyclist and a baking snowboarder on Thursday.
They just happen to also be standout pitchers.
Braden Austin and Caleb Smith from Huntington High signed with the Yellow Jackets. Both said they liked the coaches, players and campus of the college in Institute, West Virginia.
Austin, who can ride a unicycle, said he throws in the low 80s and expects to improve on that velocity as a college player.
"I throw a lot of strikes," Austin said of his strength on the mound. "I have good command. I can throw any pitch in any count. Fastball, change and curve. I have a projectable frame."
Smith said he throws in the lows 80s, offering a fastball, curve, changeup and slider.
"I'm working on my slider and the curveball can improve," said Smith who snowboards and enjoys baking desserts.
Highlanders coach john Dennison said he was excited for both hurlers and looks forward to seeing what they can do this spring.
"Both Braden and Caleb will be huge assets for us," Dennison said.
"Braden goes back to whatever they call pee wee, now," Dennison said. "He's a good boy. His development from then through middle school and high school is unbelievable. He took that upon himself. He took a guide to follow and most kids put it aside, but he followed it. He's really turned into a good senior leader. He's a guy who really wants it.
"I've only known Caleb for two years. He's really developed into his role with us."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
