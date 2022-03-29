Junior bowlers are in the spotlight for their success in recent tournaments.
Strike Zone had entries in the Pepsi Tournament (scratch) and West Virginia State Youth Open (handicap). Both tournaments were held in Bluefield.
Two bowlers won scratch titles and earned trips to the Junior Gold Nationals. Allie Miles finished first in U18 Girls and Christian Carpenter did likewise in U10 Boys.
The Junior Gold is scheduled July 15-23 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Divisions for boys and girls are U12, U15, U18 and U20. The adult division is July 11-15. In addition to Grand Rapids, centers will be used in Lansing, Comstock Park, Muskegon, Wyoming and Grandville.
Others who scored well in the Pepsi Scratch:
U18 boys, Ben Fischer, sixth, Sean Tabor, seventh, Jamison Lauder, 10th, Drew Fryer, 13th and Casey Lusk, 16th.
U18 girls, Miles fourth, Megan Foltz eighth and Bella Deller ninth in qualifying. Miles came back to take the round robin with a 971 total for five games and collect $550 in Smart Money.
U15 boys, Dekari Leftwich sixth, Ethan Rardon eighth, Jonathan Walker 13th and Jacob Simmons 14th in qualifying. In round robin, Leftwich placed sixth.
U15 girls, Alexis Turner was third in qualifying and third in round robin.
U10 boys, Lane Turner placed fifth.
In the State Open:
U10 boys, Lane Turner sixth.
U12 boys, Christopher Baisden fifth.
U15 boys, Andrew Mick eighth, C.J. Grimes 10th, Jacon Simmons 21st, Jayden Adkins 24th.
U15 girls, Turner fifth.
U18 boys, Drew Fryer 13th, Casey Lusk 16th.
U18 girls, Megan Foltz eighth, Bella Deller 10th, Allie Miles 13th.
PBA YOUTH ENTRANTS: Andrew Allen, son of Kirby Allen and a junior at Ironton High, and Mason Davidson, 8th grader at Ironton Middle, both have memberships in the PBA Junior program. They competed in the PBA Junior Central Regional March 5-6 at Executive Lanes in Louisville. Andrew is in boys Under 18 and Davidson Under 15 Mixed.
According to the PBA, $1,000 scholarships are guaranteed per division. The shot used was the 38-foot Marshall Holman oil pattern. The two got in some practice on that shot at Spare Time in Ironton before going.
In U18, Allen finished second in qualifying with 1,227 for six games (204.50 average). William Smith led Allen by two pins. In match play, Allen went 3-3-1 to take third. In the position round, Charlie Smith took first with 7-1-0, Allen second at 4-3-1, just edging out Lance Morris. There were 14 games. In match play, Robertson defeated Morris 220-201 in Match 1, Allen 192-167 in Match 2 and Smith in the title match, 181-171.
In U15 mixed, Davidson had 995 for six games to take eighth. He finished No. 8 again with a 1-6-0 mark in match play (13 games). After the position round, he still placed eighth with a 2-7-0 mark (14 games). A thanks goes out to Allen and Ray Clarke for all the tournament scoop.
FIRST FOR TABOR: Sean Tabor rolled a 710 series in juniors at Strike Zone. It was his first 700. Jamison Lauder finished with a 618 for his first 600 series.