HUNTINGTON -- Two players from each of Cabell Midland and Spring Valley were selected to play in the West Virginia North-South Football Classic.

Running back Zaky Roberts and quarterback Ryan Wolfe of Cabell Midland joined Spring Valley defensive back/wide receiver Kyrell Lewis and lineman Trey Wahl on the South Cardinals roster. No players from Class AAA football state champion Huntington High opted to play in the game at noon June 10 at South Charleston High School.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

