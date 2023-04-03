Cabell Midland running back Zachy Roberts (5) rushes up the field on a carry as the Knights take on George Washington during a high school football game on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in Charleston.
Cabell Midland running back Zachy Roberts (5) rushes up the field on a carry as the Knights take on George Washington during a high school football game on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in Charleston.
HUNTINGTON -- Two players from each of Cabell Midland and Spring Valley were selected to play in the West Virginia North-South Football Classic.
Running back Zaky Roberts and quarterback Ryan Wolfe of Cabell Midland joined Spring Valley defensive back/wide receiver Kyrell Lewis and lineman Trey Wahl on the South Cardinals roster. No players from Class AAA football state champion Huntington High opted to play in the game at noon June 10 at South Charleston High School.
Also on the South roster is Wahama lineman/linebacker Trey Ohlinger, Winfield fullback/defensive end Caden Beam and lineman Jaxson Cunningham and Buffalo wide receiver/defensive back Bradley Harris.
Van's Mark Agosti is the South head coach. His assistants include Ron Deal of Van, Josh Evans of Summers County and Jason Smith of George Washington.
Also on the South roster are Isaiah Ayers, Peyton Coulter and Klayton Matthews of George Washington; Isiah Brown and Jayden Sharps of Scott; Isaiah Chapman and Andrew Rollyson of Herbert Hoover; Grant Cochran and Brodee Rice of Princeton; Jaxson Cogar of Logan;
Duke Dodson and Coen McClaugherty of Summer County; Michael Fisher of Sissonville; Brady Greene and Weston Gunnoe of Van; Cody Harrell of Midland Trail; Navar Harris and Trenton Tiggle of Capital;
Jordan Harvey and Aaron Shiffet of Independence; Jerimiah Jackson and Ethan Vargo-Thomas of Oak Hill; Tylai Kimble and Matt Moore of Woodrow Wilson; Lucas McCallister of Greenbrier East; Matteo McKinney and Jacob Morton of Clay County; Roman Milam of Nicholas County; and Jacob Proffitt of James Monroe.
Paul Burdettte of Roane County is head coach of the North Bears. His assistants are Jason Hickman of Wirt County, Matthew Perry of Roane County; and Nathan Tanner of Parkersburg South.
The roster includes, Ray Adames of Musselman; Ricky Allen and Harbor Haught of Williamstown; Erick Brothers, Charlie DeSaia, Brett Phillips and Deonte Suggs of Wheeling Park; Gunnar Bryan of Cameron; Noah Burnside of South Harrison; Jacob Coffield of John Marshall; Tyler Curry of North Marion;
Skyler Delk, Christian Jarvis and Colton Paxton of Roane County; Eric Faircloth of Hedgesville; Demetrius Gearhart, Cyrus Traugh and Braden Whipkey of Parkersburg South; Kholtin Goodlin of Oak Glen; Ryan Goodnight of Wirt County; Zion Grantham, Jameer Hunter and Roman Pierson of Martinsburg;
Brayden Hartman of Musselman; Kemper Longwell and Deshawn Webster of Philip Barbour; Logan McCartney of Robert C. Byrd; Jadem McCartney and Zach Wharton of Washington; Kobi O'Dell of Lincoln; Spencer Powell of Jefferson; Dawson Price of East Hardy; Joey Ramsey and Josh Roush of St. Marys; Harley Sickles of North Marion; and Kamar Summers of Bridgeport.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
