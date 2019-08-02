The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE - George Berry and Jack Nichols beat their ages in rounds of golf Thursday at the Esquire Golf Club.
Berry, 75, shot 73. David Westphal and Carol Westphal witnessed the feat.
Nichols, 71, shot 68. Bill Karbonit, Bob Gray and Dusty Bills were witnesses.
South Point man betters
his age at Riviera
LESAGE - Jim Boyd, 87, of South Point, Ohio, shot 79 Thursday in a round of golf at the Riviera Country Club. Mike Fairburn, George White and Richard Minnix witnessed the round.