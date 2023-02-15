ASHLAND — When college basketball coaches recruit Kenleigh Woods, their biggest competition might not be one another.
The Ashland girls basketball standout also stars on the soccer pitch, meaning her team-leading 19 points per game on the court doesn’t necessarily suggest she’ll wind up shooting 3s and driving the lane in college.
“It’s either that or soccer,” Woods said of playing college basketball. “I love them both. It’s really a hard decision. God will give me a plan and I’ll follow that.”
Woods’ faith is important to her. She said her favorite Bible verse is Joshua 1:9, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
“Praise God,” she said Friday after a 73-68 victory over Boyd County in which she scored 30 points in Anderson Gym. “I wouldn’t be here without Him. He gave me the athletic ability and I want to do it for Him.”
God also gave Woods, a 5-foot-4 sophomore point guard, a sense of humor. She’s quick with retorts and laughs robustly at jokes. Woods credited her dad, Adam, for that.
“My dad’s funny,” Woods said. “I get my goofiness from him. He’s always doing something funny. There’s never a dull moment. I like to tell people I’m related to Tiger Woods.”
A bystander then chimed in, “Tell them Tiger Woods is related to you.” Woods threw her head back and laughed at that suggestion. When the same person kiddingly suggested Woods is mean, she bared her teeth in mock anger.
Lighthearted off the court, Woods is a force on it. She drives a Kittens squad that figures to make a run at the 16th Region Tournament championship.
Woods has made 187 of 378 shots (49.5%), including 33 of 118 (28%) from 3-point range. From the free throw line she is 107 of 160 (66.9%). Woods pulls down 4.3 rebounds per game in helping Ashland to a 21-6 record.
Ashland coach Stacy Franz Davis said she’s thankful for Woods.
“Kenleigh’s our engine,” Davis said. “She’s the motor that runs our team, offensively, defensively, whatever.”
Davis said one of Woods’ strengths is she is coachable.
“We’re hard on her,” Davis said. “We tell her to do this, do that, run and get the ball. As hard as she plays, you couldn’t ask for a better warrior.”
Woods shies from individual praise, preferring a team concept.
“We all kind of pitch in,” she said. “We all get each other excited. It’s all a team bond. Aryanna (Gulley) gets us all hyped. She hypes everybody up and brings energy. Once she get’s going, we all start going. Jaidyn (Gulley) is a great all-around player, a great shooter.”
Woods and her teammates have been forced to take up the slack from injuries to Khia Robinson and Jaidyn Gulley.
“Sometimes you just have to fight through it and go play for them,” Woods said.
In soccer, Woods scored 32 goals and issued six assists to help Ashland to a 16-3-2 record. She said when it’s time to concentrate on basketball, she will, and in soccer season, she’ll focus on that sport.
“I love this team,” Woods said of the Kittens basketball squad. “We all really love each other. There’s no bad person this team.”
Woods took time to request prayer for the family of Boyd County volleyball player Reece Baker, 14, who died last week.
“Keep her family and the Boyd County and Ashland communities in your prayers,” Woods asked.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
