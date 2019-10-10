When JoVanni Stewart “made the decision to not be an active participant” for the West Virginia University football team last week, as first-year coach Neal Brown put it, it was another blow to an undermanned Mountaineer defense that has suffered through attrition and injuries seemingly since Brown set foot on campus in January.
Stewart’s departure did, however, open the door for someone else to step up and make the case for more playing time. West Virginia needed a new face at its “spear” position, and true freshman Tykee Smith was tabbed to be that player.
Smith, who came to WVU from Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter School, had been playing in a reserve role at “cat” safety for the Mountaineers this season. Yet he made the move to spear last week with relative ease. There were times when he looked like a freshman in West Virginia’s loss against visiting Texas, but there were others when his play demanded the Mountaineer coaching staff take notice. He’ll be asked to do that again Saturday when WVU hosts Big 12 rival Iowa State (4 p.m. on ESPN).
“The play that sticks out more than anything is the play he made on [Texas receiver Devin] Duvernay,” Brown said. “He’s one-on-one with one of the leading receivers in the country and he covers him and has a pass breakup down by the band. That really stood out to me, showed what kind of competitor he was, how he stepped up at a big moment, the game I think was 21-17 at the time.”
Brown wasn’t the only one who noticed that play.
“Tykee made a great play,” WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning said. “The ball was thrown perfect and Tykee was just a little bit better than their guy on that play.”
Against Texas, Smith finished with five total tackles — two of those solo tackles — and the one pass breakup. The Mountaineers might miss Stewart’s production and experience as the season goes on, but Smith’s play perhaps softens the blow.
“Tykee put himself in position to play more,” Brown said. “He’s a guy who, since he came on campus back in late May, has had an infectious attitude, loves football. There’s no question about his passion for the game.
“He loves practice, he loves the meetings, he loves the weight room, he enjoys the grind of it. You don’t get that all that time.”
Brown said one drawback of playing true freshmen is sometimes those players hit a wall during the season and can have a hard time getting past that. Smith, at least so far, does not fall into that category.
“Two things happen with true freshmen,” Brown said. “They get into the season and start inclining because they start feeling more comfortable and play at a higher level or the wear and tear starts wearing on them and you see a decline. He’s one of those guys that get better. I thought he played huge.”
Smith was not the only young Mountaineer forced into action against Texas. During the game, injuries sent receivers Sam James and Sean Ryan to the training room, which opened the door for true freshman Ali Jennings and redshirt freshman Bryce Wheaton to get some playing time in the second half. Ryan is out indefinitely with after Tuesday surgery for what Brown called an “upper body” injury, and James is still being evaluated after a possible concussion against the Longhorns.
Wheaton especially showed off what he is capable of in the late stages of the loss to the Longhorns with his first touchdown catch as a Mountaineer.
“When somebody goes down, we feel really bad for that,” Brown said. “We hate that, but it does provide an opportunity. Now, the opportunity is what you make of it. I thought Bryce Wheaton did a great job making two big plays [against Texas] to set himself up to be a guy for us moving forward this year.”