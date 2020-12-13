HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s opponent for the Conference USA Championship is one with experience in all facets of what they are getting ready to face.
Not only has UAB represented the West Division as its champion in each of the last two seasons, it has also been on the road for each of its title game appearances.
That will officially happen for a third straight year after Conference USA’s announcement that Marshall (7-1, 4-1 C-USA) will host the Blazers in Friday’s 7 p.m. Conference USA Championship, which will be seen on CBS Sports Network.
UAB (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) won the West Division on the strength of a 21-16 road win at Rice on Saturday.
It was the same Rice team who had come to Huntington and shut out the Herd the week before.
The Rice win was UAB’s first game in six weeks, dating back to an Oct. 31 double-overtime loss at Louisiana Tech.
Both teams will be looking for their second Conference USA Championship in program history.
Marshall won the title in the only other time it hosted the championship — a 26-23 win over Louisiana Tech.
UAB went on the road in 2018 and earned its lone title in a 27-25 win over Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
The matchup features a pair of running backs who are each averaging more than 100 yards per contest and have plenty of accolades to their credit.
UAB running back Spencer Brown, who was the 2018 Conference USA Championship Most Valuable Player, is averaging 105.7 yards per game this season.
Marshall running back Brenden Knox, who won the 2019 Conference USA Most Valuable Player award, is averaging 102.5 yards per game with nine rushing touchdowns on the year.