HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, UAB football head coach Bill Clark settled in to talk about his team ahead of Friday’s Conference USA championship against Marshall.
Tuesday’s talk was much different than the last time Clark was speaking about football prior to a game against the Herd.
That pregame news conference came in late November 2014, and it involved Clark answering more questions about growing rumors that his football program would be shut down than about the actual game.
As those rumors started to swirl, so too did support for the UAB program, and the Blazers went into that game with a larger-than-expected crowd and nothing left to lose — literally.
The Blazers led nationally ranked Marshall throughout the contest until a late defensive flurry by the Herd fueled a 23-18 win over UAB.
It was a game and a time that Clark remembers vividly.
“That was a game we led a lot of the game and they came back and won it at the end,” Clark recalled. “We had a drive and they held us down in the red zone. That’s a game that I remember very well and, so yeah, I think it is full circle to get a chance to play those guys again.”
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday also recalled that trip to Birmingham, Alabama, during a season which produced his team’s last appearance in the Conference USA championship.
“I remember that game like it was yesterday,” Holliday said. “I remember Jermaine Holmes had to stop that running back (Jordan Howard) he had that was an NFL player for a number of years on fourth-and-1 to win that game.”
It was thought to possibly be the last home game ever for UAB at Legion Field, and fans in attendance scrambled to find mementoes — even pieces of grass from the field — following the completion of that game.
When the contest ended, the teams went in completely opposite directions.
On Dec. 6, 2014, Marshall went on to win the Conference USA championship — the only one in program history.
It came four days after the rumors surrounding UAB football came true — that the Blazers football program would end following the 2014 season.
Less than six months later, the university reversed course and UAB football was reinstated, but it was forced to start from scratch as players who thought there would be no more football for the Blazers transferred out to continue their collegiate football opportunities.
Clark was also reinstated as head coach, but he was literally starting from the ground up with an eye on returning in 2017.
“You just felt so bad for Bill and everybody at that point, but what he’s done from that point on is remarkable,” Holliday said.
Instantly, Clark went to work on building UAB into a successful program, initially using the junior college route and transfers to help the Blazers compete while his youngest signing classes continued to grow.
For Clark, this 2020 group is special because it represents his first full classes of players following reinstatement of the program — that being the fifth-year senior from 2016 and those in the 2017 class, which was the first season the team took the field.
What Clark has done at UAB is nothing short of phenomenal. He took what amounted to a fledgling program and turned it into West Division champion in its second year back.
That success has continued and, this year, they become the first team in the 25-year history of Conference USA to compete in three straight C-USA championship games in football.
As Holliday gets ready to face Clark again, Holliday said the UAB team Marshall plays at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Huntington will greatly resemble that last meeting in 2014 because of Clark’s influences on his program.
“That was a great game — a typical game when you play a Bill Clark-coached team,” Holliday said. “They play great defense, they’re very physical, they’re well-coached. That was a battle from start to finish.”
As the teams line up Friday night, both are trying to help their teams produce a lasting memory in what has been one of the hardest seasons ever for players and coaches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a season where playing football is a luxury, perhaps no team has a better appreciation for taking the field for a championship than UAB due to what Clark and his program endured six years ago.
That perspective adds to Friday night’s championship game in Huntington.