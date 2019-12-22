TAMPA, Fla. — Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert is making his first appearance at a bowl since 2009 when he was on the staff at Wake Forest.
On Saturday morning, Lambert spoke of how special a return trip to a bowl game is for he and his family as they get to take part in all the events surrounding the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s been a fun week from a business perspective, however.
Lambert is in charge of getting Marshall’s defense ready to go up against a UCF offense that ranks fourth in BCS in total offense (536.6 yards per game) and sixth in scoring (43 points per game).
In between all the events and bowl obligations, Lambert and his staff have looked at how to slow down the attack of the Knights, which is no short order.
Not only are the Knights a talented offensive group, they are also a deep group for head coach Josh Heupel, which allows them to play at accelerated tempo while keeping guys fresh.
“They create some problems for you from a tempo standpoint in not allowing you to sub and then they slow it down on third down a little bit,” Lambert said. “That will be the fun part of it — getting the calls in and making sure we’re lined up and ready to play.”
While UCF (9-3) has plenty of weapons, the status of two main weapons is up in the air for Monday’s game, which takes place at 2:30 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
According to Brian Murphy of the Orlando Sentinel, UCF coach Josh Heupel has given no update to the status of wide receiver Gabriel Davis or running back Adrian Killins.
“We’ll get into some of the personnel here later in the week,” Murphy said in a tweet on Thursday.
Murphy tweeted on Saturday afternoon that he again asked Heupel about their availability, to which Heupel said, “We’ll address that tomorrow.”
The lack of a definitive answer leaves reason to think Davis, who has already declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, and Killins will not suit up on Monday.
That would leave the Knights without one of the nation’s top receivers in Davis, who caught 72 passes for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns, and a top-notch running back in Killins, who rushed for 629 yards and averaged a team-best 7.2 yards per carry with seven scores.
Lambert deflected the uncertainty of Davis and Killins and how it may impact the Herd’s preparations.
Instead, the coaching veteran said that in looking on film, there are plenty of options within the offense that Marshall must be ready for.
“If they have a couple guys that don’t play in the game, I don’t know that there’s much of a drop-off,” Lambert said.
Lambert likened what the Knights do offensively to what he’s seen from Florida Atlantic with Kendal Briles or against Baylor in previous years — a mixture of tempo and personnel groupings that put the defense at a disadvantage.
With or without Davis and Killins, Lambert said there is plenty of depth to keep the Knights moving if Marshall is not on top of its game defensively.
“Player-wise, they play a lot of different guys,” Lambert said. “They’ve got four running backs that can go. You watch them throughout the year and the quarterback (Dillon Gabriel) has come in and done an unbelievable job and they’ve got wide receivers that can go.”
Should Davis not go at wide receiver, Gabriel’s next top option is Tre Nixon, who has caught 47 passes for 776 yards and seven touchdowns.
Killins has split time in the backfield with Otis Anderson (104 carries, 665 yards, five touchdowns) and Bentavious Thompson (78 carries, 530 yards, eight touchdowns) so if he opts not to play, the carries would be divided between those two productive backs.
Also of note, UCF backup quarterback Brandon Wimbush — a graduate transfer from Notre Dame — has opted not to play in Monday’s game as well. Wimbush announced that shortly after the bowl matchup was announced.