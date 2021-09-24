BOONE, North Carolina – When Marshall and App State walked off the field from App State’s 31-30 win over the Thundering Herd on Thursday, everyone should have been talking about what a great game it was – Marshall fans included.
Excitement was aplenty with play going down to the wire and the Herd falling by the slimmest of margins after the Mountaineers rallied back on a nationally-televised prime-time game.
There was passion, there were many memorable plays – a kickoff return by Rasheen Ali and a toe-tap catch by App State’s Corey Sutton come to mind – and there was all the makings of a special night between two old Southern Conference rivals.
However, that’s not what people were talking about after the game.
Instead, talk surrounded a post-game video that surfaced between what appeared to be a select few App State students yelling expletives and degrading Marshall’s players as they headed into the tunnel.
According to reports, the scene ended with a police presence near the Marshall locker room to ensure the safety of players and fans alike.
It was not the first time the fans were involved in questionable behavior on Thursday.
After a television timeout in the first quarter, the App State student section could audibly be heard chanting “F*** you, Marshall”.
The few who engaged in this is not necessarily representative of the entire Boone community. In fact, there are several fans who lamented the post-game actions on social media.
Unfortunately, though, much of the talk surrounding the game focused on the post-game issues.
That, in itself, is a shame, considering how memorable the Herd’s first trip to Boone, N.C., in 25 years ended up being – even in a loss.
TIED AT THE TOP: The two starting running backs from Thursday night’s game are now the nation’s most prolific in FBS at getting into the end zone on the ground.
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali came into the game tied at the top with seven and added to it with an 8-yard scoring run.
However, Ali is now tied at the top with App State’s Camerun Peoples, whose three first-half scores gave him eight rushing touchdowns.
Ali now has the outright lead in most touchdowns in FBS with 10 – eight rushing, one receiving, and one on the kickoff return against App State.
NEW SET OF DOWNS: Appalachian State broke a Marshall opponent record that the Herd would’ve rather not seen broken on Thursday night.
The Mountaineers finished with 39 first downs in the 31-30 win, which was tops all-time in a single game against the Herd.
That broke the old record of 37, previously set by Kent State in 1973 and Western Kentucky in 2014.
HUGHES MAKES IMPACT: Appalachian State kicker Michael Hughes, a former George Washington standout, made his presence felt early against a team he grew up an hour from.
Marshall’s Cory McCoy had a crease on the opening kickoff return, but Hughes fired in and got a shoestring tackle that saved the play from going to the house.
SPEAKING OF OPENING KICKOFF: Marshall has received the opening kickoff in all four of its games so far this season.
The reason? The Herd has lost the toss in all four and the opposition has deferred.
MORE KICKING: After missing another short field goal in the loss to East Carolina, Marshall went to Shane Ciucci at kicker.
Ciucci instantly was put to work, hitting a pair of first quarter field goals from 21 and 33 yards. He later added a career-high 46-yarder that gave Marshall a 23-21 lead, but missed a 33-yarder in the fourth quarter.