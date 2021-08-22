LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Marshall was able to keep Kentucky at bay in the first half, but Jordyn Rhodes notched a hat trick in the second half as the Wildcats earned a 3-0 win over the Thundering Herd in women’s soccer action on Sunday afternoon in Lexington.
Kentucky (1-0-1) dominated offensively throughout the match, but Marshall goalkeeper Courtney McVicker was equal to the task early as the teams went to the half scoreless.
The Wildcats kept moving forward though, using Rhodes and midfielder Maria Olsen to dictate play in the second half.
Rhodes opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when she took a pass from Miranda Jimenez and beat McVicker.
Just seven minutes later, Rhodes again tallied a goal when she buried a feed from Olsen following a Marshall foul.
Rhodes completed the hat trick just seven minutes later after burying a rebound off a shot from Marissa Bosco.
It ended a day in which Rhodes had eight shots — four on frame — to lead Kentucky, who out-shot Marshall, 25-5, in the match.
McVicker finished with nine saves for Marshall, who fell to 0-2-0 on the season.
Kentucky’s Laura Nielsen had five saves as all of Marshall’s shots were on frame.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
