HUNTINGTON — University of Kentucky basketball sophomore Immanuel Quickley is declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft and signing with an agent.
Quickley, who guided the Wildcats to a 25-6 record and a Southeastern Conference regular season championship, made the announcement on social media on Monday morning.
“I’m grateful for everyone that helped me along my journey,” Quickley said in his statement. “It saddens me that my brothers and I were not able to compete for the national championship this year due to circumstances beyond our control. But after praying about it and discussing it with my family, I’ve decided to forgo my remaining eligibility by declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft and signing with an agent.”
Quickley won the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year award this season after averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in conference play.
What made Quickley special was his ability to deliver in the clutch, which helped the Wildcats to the SEC regular-season title.
During league play, Quickley hit 48 percent of his 3-point attempts while also shooting 92 percent from the free throw line.
While offense was what gained Quickley the nation’s attention, his abilities as a defender are what also make him a viable piece for teams at the next level.
Quickley is a 6-foot-3 guard, but — according to an ESPN story — has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, which makes him a solid all-around player.
At 6-3 with a 6-10 wingspan, my length and toughness allow me to (defend) both guard positions,” Quickley told ESPN. “I am a tenacious defender, which I know will be a trait that NBA coaches gravitate toward.”
The NBA Draft is currently scheduled for June 25 in Brooklyn, New York, but reports have NBA teams lobbying for that date to be pushed back due to the league’s suspension of pre-draft workouts amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, the NBA announced that organization are prohibited from conducting in-person workouts or interviews with draft-eligible players until further notice. Teams also cannot request video of recent workouts that have been done outside of March 11, when the league suspended its season.
For someone like Quickley, those pre-draft workouts could loom large in being selected in the first or second round of the NBA Draft.
The NBA Draft has to occur after the completion of the current season, which is a scenario still being discussed, as well.
If the decision is made to finish the 2019-20 season out, the draft would be pushed back from its current date — potentially to August.
If the season is canceled, the likelihood gets stronger — but not guaranteed — that the 2020 NBA Draft could stay in June.