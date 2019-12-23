TAMPA, Florida — Marshall University junior offensive lineman Will Ulmer is keeping things balanced this week as he and the Thundering Herd prepare for the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl against UCF.
Ulmer wants the right mesh of focus and fun as he goes into another bowl with the Herd on Monday.
So how is Ulmer getting that accomplished?
Let’s just say it’s business in the front, party in the back.
Prior to leaving for Tampa, Ulmer decided to go from his long, wavy hair to a power mullet that has a Marshall ‘M’ in one side above his ear and a design in the other side at the same location.
The look that has taken on a life of its own on social media with national college football accounts sharing its glory.
“It’s just something uncommon that you don’t see a lot, so that’s why people like it,” Ulmer said. “Also, I think it accents my personality a little bit, being the country guy I am.”
Ulmer has already been a social media sensation during the summer the last two years as he and teammates have gotten together on the porch of a house where they lived and covered different country songs with Ulmer playing guitar.
This time, though, the 6-5, 300-pound offensive lineman from Richmond, Kentucky, decided to take that show on the road while displaying his country roots on Saturday afternoon when he won the 2019 Bad Boy Mowers Talent Contest at the Beach Invasion, located at Treasure Island.
Ulmer got up on stage at the Beach Invasion, broke out his guitar, which he had packed with him for the trip, and sang ‘Country Roads’ — a cover of the famous John Denver song.
The performance won overall top performance, based on the scoring by the panel of three judges.
Teammates mobbed him as he came off stage following the title, and he held up his guitar in the air in celebration.
Following the event, Ulmer said the hairstyle added to the look that earned him the title.
“I don’t think I could’ve done it without the mullet, in all seriousness,” Ulmer said with a smile.
Ulmer’s mullet is one that he also donned for the 2018 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl after getting it done in Huntington prior to the team’s Annual Toy Drive at Barboursville Wal-Mart.
“We sort of had the idea and I’d been growing my hair out for a while, so I was like, ‘You know what, why not just send it for the bowl game?’” Ulmer said.
Now, the look has become a tradition for the Herd bowl game. Ulmer hopes that the result of the bowl game is the same as well. Last season, Marshall defeated South Florida, 37-20, in the Gasparilla Bowl.
“I did it last year and we walked away with a ring, so I didn’t see any reason not to last year,” Ulmer said.
The Gasparilla Bowl is named in honor of the legend of Jose Gaspar, a mythical pirate who serves as the inspiration for Tampa’s Gasparilla Pirate festival each year.
The winning team even gets a trophy that is a replica of a treasure chest to highlight its victory.
Win or lose on Monday, Ulmer will rock his mullet with pride — an aspect that has become one of Gaspar’s not-so-hidden treasures within the Gasparilla Bowl events.