HUNTINGTON — It almost seems like the record is on repeat for Marshall head coach Doc Holliday.
Another week, another opponent with limited film for the Herd staff to break down tendencies from.
For the fourth time out of its six games this season, Marshall faces a team that has one or fewer games played in the 2020 season.
Statistically, it is an anomaly and it would seem weird in any year except that which has become defined by COVID-19.
Still, that is the reality for Holliday and his staff who have spent several days since last week’s mid-week cancellation against FIU drumming up film from which to draw conclusions on what UMass will do.
“I know I sound like a broken record, but here we are with a lot of unknowns again for this game here because they do only have one game under their belt,” Holliday said. “We’ll go back and study them and work hard and make sure we’re prepared.”
That film search has included looking at the tendencies of their coaching staff, which has traversed from Eastern Kentucky to Florida State to South Florida and beyond, according to Holliday.
Especially with new personnel in the mix at UMass, it makes for a situation that will have the Herd adjusting on the fly.
“Early on in that game, there’s going to be a lot of adjustments that are going to have to be made on both sides of the ball, so we have to make sure we do a great job of doing that,” Holliday said.
So far in 2020, that hasn’t been a problem.
In the three previous contests against teams who have just one game under their belt, Marshall has outscored the opposition, 96-16.
Those figures include the 17-7 win over then-No. 23 Appalachian State — a game that got the Herd on the national map — and a 20-9 win two weeks ago over Florida Atlantic in which the Owls played without most of its key skill personnel due to COVID-19 issues.
Even when sight unseen, the Herd has been able to work its way to victory en route to its 5-0 start and No. 16 national ranking in the Associated Press Poll.
This weekend, the Herd is a massive favorite against a UMass team that fell 41-0 to Georgia Southern in its lone contest of the season thus far.
Holliday said that, especially given the unknowns, this weekend’s contest is about focusing on improving as a team.
“When you get into a situation like this, you have to worry about yourself,” Holliday said. “Us as a football team, we have a standard that we have to play up to and we’ve got to get better as a team.”
Originally, UMass — who plays as an independent in football — opted out of the season on Aug. 11 amidst COVID-19 concerns.
However, on Sept. 21, the team announced they would play a limited schedule, resuming play in mid-October.
The team’s first game against Georgia Southern came on Oct. 17 and the Marshall contest is their second of the season.
Recently, UMass announced a Nov. 27 game at Liberty, who is No. 25 this week in the Associated Press Poll.