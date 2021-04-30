The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Junior guard and West Virginia University commit Marley Washenitz poured in 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Fairmont Senior pulled away for a 52-33 win over Logan in the Class AAA girls basketball state tournament semifinals Friday at the Charleston Coliseum.

The top-seeded and unbeaten Polar Bears (17-0) stamp their ticket to Saturday’s AAA title game, where they take on third-seeded Nitro at 5:30 p.m.

Washenitz netted 15 points in the first half but Fairmont only led 19-18 at halftime, despite Logan’s Peyton Ilderton scoring just four points and picking up three fouls.

Leading 32-25 heading into the fourth quarter, Washenitz scored seven straight points for the Polar Bears to ignite a 17-8 run.

Fairmont converted 8 of 13 shots in the final period, with six buckets made inside the paint.

Ilderton turned in a double-double for the Wildcats (12-4) with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Jill Tothe and Raegan Quick added seven points apiece.

Logan shot just 31% from the floor and committed 19 turnovers.

Parkersburg Catholic 69, Williamstown 42: Leslie Huffman flirted with a quadruple-double, registering 22 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and seven steals as Parkersburg Catholic advanced past Williamstown in the Class AA semifinal round.

The top-seeded and undefeated Crusaders (18-0) are set to take on No. 2 seed Wyoming East in Saturday’s championship game, slated for 12:30 p.m.

Aaliyah Brunny added 18 points, five rebounds and five steals for Catholic and Laine Ross chipped in 10 points and six boards.

The Crusaders connected on 8 of 14 shots in the first quarter to take a 22-11 lead and held a 36-22 advantage at halftime.

Huffman scored seven points to help spark a 16-6 run by Catholic in the third and put the game out of reach.

Nicole Reynolds scored 16 points to lead the Yellowjackets (17-4), who shot just 29% from the floor.

Wyoming East 75, Petersburg 44: Wyoming East used another standout performance by Skylark Davidson and a swarming defense to put away Petersburg in the Class AA semifinals.

Davidson, a senior point guard, turned in 17 points, 14 assists and seven steals in 31 minutes for East. Her 14 assists were one shy of the Class AA state tournament single-game record.

Abby Russell added 18 points for the Warriors (10-2) while Madison Clark fired in 15 and Daisha Summers scored 12.

Petersburg (15-2) got off to a quick start, taking an early 6-0 lead and held a 15-13 edge after the first quarter.

East cranked up its defense in the second quarter, outscoring the Vikings 24-8 in the period, and forced 21 Petersburg turnovers in the first half to take a 37-23 lead into halftime.

The Vikings finished with 32 turnovers on the day.

The Warriors stayed hot in the third quarter, connecting on 8 of 12 shots from the floor to take a 56-31 lead into the final period and seal the win.

Jenna Burgess led Petersburg with 14 points and Kayla Lantz added 13.

