MORGANTOWN — When the unbeaten West Virginia University men’s basketball team makes its 2019 return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday to take on St. John’s, the Mountaineers expect the Red Storm to come at them in waves.
St. Johns comes into Saturday’s clash of former Big East rivals (noon on FS1) at 7-2 so far this season under first-year coach Mike Anderson and as one of the better scoring teams in the country.
The Red Storm is 20th nationally at 81.1 points per game and features seven players who average between seven and 15 points per game.
“They are shooting the ball inside of 13 seconds every possession, and they lead the country in possessions,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “I think with the guys they have, they think they can get extra possessions and outscore you.”
Senior guard Mustapha Heron leads St. John’s at 15 points per game while junior guard/forward LJ Figueroa, listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, is not far behind at 14.7 points per game.
Anderson took over at St. John’s this season after being fired at Arkansas following the end of last season. He never had a losing season with the Razorbacks while posting a 169-102 record at the school with three trips to the NCAA tournament in eight seasons. When Chris Mullin resigned at St. John’s, he found a landing spot in the Big Apple.
Under Anderson, the Red Storm has turned up the tempo on both ends of the floor.
“They play the way that Mike has always played,” Huggins said. “They are going to press and press multiple ways. Diamond, box press, man to man, run and jump. Those are things he has done for a long time.”
Saturday’s game is part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle — a scheduling alliance between the two conferences in its first year of games. The Big 12 is off to a slow start in the competition, with Oklahoma State losing to Georgetown and Texas Tech falling at DePaul on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers, along with Kansas State — which plays at Marquette on Saturday — can pull the Big 12 even with wins. The competition continues through Dec. 22 with games between Seton Hall and Iowa State, Butler and Baylor, Oklahoma and Creighton, Kansas and Villanova, Texas and Providence and Xavier and TCU.
The Big East/Big 12 Battle is one of two cross-conference games WVU plays this season, along with January’s visit from Missouri as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
“The games are made for TV,” Huggins said. “That’s a chip that the conference throws out there for television to enhance the package. I think it’s good. The thought behind it is we have 18 league games where most others have 20. So these two games against quality opponents gives us 20 so we aren’t shorted anywhere for so-called quality games.”
HUGGINS ON SCHEDULING
West Virginia did not have much, if any, say in its non-conference games against St. John’s and Missouri this season, but there was certainly some thought put in beyond just finding games for other areas.
WVU visits Youngstown State later this month and plays Ohio State — currently 8-0 and ranked in the top 10 — before the end of the calendar year.
Northeast Ohio has been one of Huggins’ main recruiting areas over the years, and the trip to Youngstown also gives WVU’s veteran coach another chance to play against former assistant Jerrod Calhoun — currently the Penguins head coach after a successful run at Fairmont State.
“Because we recruit Northeast Ohio hard, that was a great game for us,” Huggins said. “We’re playing Youngstown at Youngstown, one, because of Jerrod, but it also gets us into Northeast Ohio.
“Any exposure that we get there I think helps us.”