HUNTINGTON — Athletic directors at local Ohio high schools view the latest plan for fall football much as they do the Ohio River in a typical April — unclear.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released on Friday a plan that could allow teams to play as few as six or as many as 10 regular-season games. All teams also would qualify for the playoffs, or could opt out of the postseason if desired. Also, all contracts signed for games may be voided by either school.
The proposal was designed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As if it the OHSAA plan weren’t complicated enough, on Saturday the Mid-American Conference announced it will not play football this fall. The MAC includes Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio University and the University of Toledo.
“I guess the real question is with every major Ohio university except for Ohio State and Cincinnati not playing this season, are we really going to play a game,” Fairland High School athletic director Jeff Gorby said.
Gorby was one of few who went on the record with his concerns, but also accentuated the positive aspects of the plan. Several other ADs opted to take a wait-and-see approach. Many indicated, however, that the fluidity of the schedule could be an enormous challenge.
“While we understand that several things still have to fall in place, we’re excited that the OHSAA is trying their best to make sure we have a season,” Gorby said.
One concern is games with out-of-state teams. Fairland plays Tolsia; Gallia Academy plays Point Pleasant; Ironton plays Ashland; Green and Symmes Valley play Fairview; and Wheelersburg plays Greenup County.
Another is if every team opts to participate in the playoffs. Ohio features 820 schools in seven divisions, meaning if all choose to play in the postseason, each division would require six rounds of games. Gorby said Fairland likely would accept a playoff berth in Division VI.
“One of my concerns with all the changes is the seeding part of the equation,” Gorby said. “We could see conferences being able to vote together on who they play. This could make the road to the playoffs easier for the conference as a whole.”
If a season is played, the regular season will begin the week of Aug. 24 and end Sept. 28 The playoffs will begin Oct. 9, with state championships played no later than Nov. 21. The length of the playoffs will be determined by how many teams are playing in each division.
The OHSAA also will allow schools that have been eliminated from the playoffs, or that choose not to enter the postseason, to schedule additional regular-season games through Nov. 14. Teams can play a maximum of 10 regular-season games if they so choose. That, too, could make for a challenge to schedule on the fly.
The number of playoff rounds depends on how many schools opt to participate. Playoff seedings will be determined by a vote of the coaches the week of Sept. 28. The Harbin computer ratings, which have determined the playoff field since 1972, will not be used this season.
Schools must commit by 11:59 on Sept. 17 to participate in the playoffs, which through at least the regional semifinals will be hosted by the higher-seeded team. Playoff matchups will be revealed on Sept. 18. Schools may withdraw from the postseason without penalty by Sept. 24.