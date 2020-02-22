WILMINGTON, N.C. — Marshall baseball fell to host UNCW 8-1 on Saturday afternoon in the Hughes Bros. Challenge at Brooks Field.
The Thundering Herd dropped to 0-5 with the loss. It is the program’s worst start since 2005 when the team began the season 0-6.
Scoreless until the 4th inning, the Seahawks struck for three runs in the 4th and 5th innings, and added two runs in the 6th to do all of its offensive damage.
Sophomore Brady Choban (0-2) mirrored his first start a week ago at Florida. He went 4.0 innings, allowing 3 earned runs as he did last time out. It was his fourth and final inning, like a week ago, where he struggled with command. He walked a total of five batters Saturday.
Offensively, junior designated hitter Brady Garrison led the way from the ninth spot in the batting order. He went 2-for-3 with the lone RBI for Marshall, scoring Sam Linscott.
Junior reliever John Cheatwood pitched 3.2 innings in relief, crucial for the bullpen in the second of four games this weekend.
Marshall returns to action Sunday for a double-header. First pitch against Bowling Green is set for 11 a.m., followed by another contest against UNCW at approximately 3 p.m.
Softball
The Marshall softball team split on Saturday, at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey Memorial Tournament. The Thundering Herd defeated East Tennessee State 9-1 in six innings in game one, and then fell to Kennesaw State 10-6 in the nightcap.
Marshall (7-4) scored four runs in the fourth and again in the sixth to end its game with the Buccaneers in the sixth inning.
Freshman Ashley Blessin had the start and pitched into the fifth to earn the win, her second of the year. Senior Kailee Williamson finished the final 1.2 innings and did not allow a run to cross the plate.
Junior Saige Pye led the Thundering Herd at the plage going 3-for-3 and scored twice. Haleigh Christopher collected two hits and drove in four runs with a grand slam. Blakely Burch finished with three RBI.
In its second game, Marshall and Kennesaw State went back-and-forth until the Owls piled on six combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take the game.
Harrell finished the game with two hits and two RBI. Christopher went 2-of-4 at the plate with three RBI and her second home run of the season.
Marshall returns to the field on Sunday at 10 a.m. to face the Rhode Island Rams.
Then the Herd will stay on the field for another match up against Kennesaw State at 12:30 p.m., to make up the game that was originally scheduled for Friday night.