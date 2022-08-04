ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Being a 5-foot-10, 190-pound offensive lineman is the least of Mason Ward's challenges.
The Fairland High School senior center enters the 2022 football without his mother, Kristen, who died of cancer March 31.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 8:25 pm
"I miss her every day," Ward said, touching his chest near his heart. "She was at all of my games. I know she's up there watching me and I have her here now."
Ward is a close friend with Fairland safety Steeler Leep, whose father Rusty died on Jan. 6. The two have supported each other in their grief.
"We've always been there for each other since we were little," Ward said. "We've both faced our own struggles, but it's good to know we're there for each other."
Ward is beginning his fourth season as a starter. The last two have resulted in deep playoff runs. The Dragons field a younger team, featuring just seven seniors, this season, but Ward is optimistic.
"I have high hopes for this season," Ward said. "We did well the last two seasons. We lost some great players, J.D. Brumfield, Zander Schmidt, Riley Kazee, but I still think we'll be a good team. I hope we can win the (Ohio Valley Conference)."
Fairland has a bevy of talented young players. Ward said the seniors will do everything they can to help them grow up quickly.
"I've had good mentors the last few years," Ward said. "I hope I can step up and be the leader the team needs. Steeler, Steven (Rhodes) and Justin (McKee) will, too. We're fairly young this year, but I think people will step up. Jack (Hayden) and Keegan (Smith) really improved in the offseason. Hopefully we won't be so young at the end of the season."
Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham described Ward as "tough, smart and willing."
Ward, who enjoys powerlifting and editing software as hobbies, especially was willing as a freshman when injuries depleted the offensive line.
"I had no business starting when I was a freshman," Ward said with a laugh.
At first glance, some might wonder why a player with wide receiver size is starting on the offensive line. When people watch Ward play, however, they understand.
"I enjoy playing center," Ward said. "I get some looks sometimes when people see me. I'm not the biggest guy in the world, but I've faced a lot of adversity and have started for four years, so I must be doing something right. Being smaller, I have to be a lot quicker off the ball. Also I can get up under the bigger people. I'm not scared."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
