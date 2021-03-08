HUNTINGTON - One year ago this week, Marshall's men's basketball team was in the midst of what they felt was going to be a run to a Conference USA Championship.
That run stopped - as did the whole world - when COVID-19 was labeled a pandemic and the entire sports world came to a sudden halt.
On Monday, Marshall traveled back to Frisco, Texas, to again prepare for the Conference USA Tournament.
Players said the cancellation of last year's tournament was still on their mind, serving as motivation for the 2021 Conference USA Tournament, which takes place Tuesday to Saturday at Ford Center at The Star - the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
"Unfinished business," said Marshall junior guard Taevion Kinsey.
In last year's opening round, Marshall jumped out big lead over a quality UTEP team with Kinsey scoring 22 of his 26 points in the first half of an 86-78 win over the Miners.
Less than 12 hours after the completion of that late-night contest in Frisco, the entire tournament was canceled.
It brings back memories of what-could-have-been for Kinsey, who was named on Monday as a Conference USA First Team selection.
"Me just re-watching that game, everybody was popping on all cylinders, moving on all cylinders," Kinsey said. "Everybody was going, pick-and-rolls, our offense was flowing, defense was there. They were a good team and we just ended up showing what we really are when we're on. For that to just stop, we've definitely got to come in with the mindset that, 'Hey, we didn't get to finish this.' This year, we're going to get to finish."
Marshall senior Jannson Williams said the feeling is the same among all the players.
They simply feel like a championship was taken from them that they felt was going to be theirs at week's end.
Instead of finishing their journey on the basketball court, the final memory of the 2020 C-USA Championships was a team trip to TopGolf in Dallas in which they all laughed amidst the uncertainty.
Little did they know that, for many of them, it would be the last time they would be around their teammates for several months as campuses nationwide closed, including Marshall's.
Given the opportunity once again, Williams said the team isn't taking anything for granted.
"I feel like we have a chance to complete what we couldn't complete last year," Williams said. "Last year, I feel like we were all connected, all cylinders were going. Last year, we felt like we had a big chance to win the whole tournament. We have to bring that same energy (this) week."
COVID-19 has continued as a constant road-block throughout the 2021 Conference USA season, but it has also battle-tested the Herd, who played seven of its first eight league games on the road.
Marshall's final six games ended up at home with the Herd winning five of them and building momentum, which is what head coach Dan D'Antoni wanted to see happen.
"Sure, I'd like to win the first 25 and win all the way through the tournament," D'Antoni said. "Sometimes that doesn't work, so sometimes you have to look at things and put that in perspective and that is, you're not down until the last game. Just keep running to the tape."
In this scenario, Marshall's 'tape' is the Conference USA Championship banner.
To earn that banner, though, the Herd must win four races, starting with Wednesday's first race against the Rice-Southern Miss winner at 7 p.m.
Unlike last year, the Herd is hoping that once this race starts, it will be given a chance to finish - win or lose.