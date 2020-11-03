KINNIKINNICK, Ohio — Unioto overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat Gallia Academy 3-1 in the a Division II Southeast District boys high school soccer championship match at Zane Trace High School.
Brody Wilt scored on a penalty kick at 25:24 to give the third-seeded Blue Devils (15-2-2) a 1-0 lead. At 42:58, the second-seeded Shermans (15-4) tied it when Ethan Kearns scored off an assist by Lucas Hines. Unioto won it when Antonio Cruz scored at 66:11.
Kearns scored with 5:04 remaining to set the score.
The Shermans advance to the Region 7 semifinals against Alexander on Thursday.
Football
WAHAMA 40, PIKEVIEW 16: The White Falcons (5-4) gained 487 yards, 442 rushing, in a rout of the Panthers (1-7) in Princeton, West Virginia.
Kase Stewart and Brennan Grate scored early to give Wahama a 14-0 lead. PikeView pulled within 14-8, but Sawyer VanMatre scored at 10:38 of the second quarter for a 20-8 halftime lead.
VanMatre, Stewart and Aaron Henry ran for TDs in the second half as Wahama pulled away.
Van Matre ran 19 times for 171 yards. Stewart carried 15 times for 93 yards.