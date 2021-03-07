CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Unioto ended Gallia Academy’s impressive run of postseason upsets Saturday night with a 47-32 victory in a Division II, district championship boys high school basketball game.
The 14th-seeded Blue Devils (11-10) upset No. 3 seed Hillsboro 59-58 in a sectional title game on Feb. 25, then knocked off No. 6 seed Jackson 40-37 in the district semifinals on Thursday. The seventh-seeded Shermans (17-5), though, prevailed Saturday night at home to advance to the region semifinals vs. Columbus DeSales at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Southeastern High School. The second-seeded Stallions upset No. 1 seed Jonathan Alder 42-36.
Isaac Clary led Gallia Academy with 11 points. Cooper Davis pulled down 11 rebounds. DeSean Branson paced Unioto with 16 points. Isaac Little scored 15 and Tayvion Galloway 11.
OAK HILL (W.Va.) 50, HURRICANE 42: Jacob Perdue scored 17 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the homestanding Red Devils rallied to beat the Redskins (1-1). Hurricane led by eight after three periods. J.T. James scored 10 points for the Redskins.
MINGO CENTRAL 55, POINT PLEASANT 42: Justin May scored 16 points and James Evans 13 as the Miners beat the visiting Big Blacks. Kyelar Morrow led Point Pleasant (0-2) with 18 points.
WHEELING CENTRAL 64, WINFIELD 54: Mel Stephens’ team beat Chris Stephens’ team in a father-son matchup in Putnam County.
Ryan Reasbeck led the Maroon Knights (2-0) with 27 points, Michael Toepfer scored 16. Ethan Kincaid and Seth Shilot each scored 19 points for Winfield (0-2).
MAN 73, BUFFALO 48: Austin Ball and Jckson Tackett each recorded double doubles as the Hillbillies defeated the Bison.
Ball scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Tackett scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Noah Thompson scored 14 points and Ian Thompson 13 for Buffalo.
Girls
GRACE CHRISTIAN 62, GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN 17: Samantha Wells scored 21 points and snared 10 rebounds to lead the Soldiers to a rout of the Crusaders in Huntington.
Sydney Cicenas scored 17 popints and Emily Hutchinson 13 for Grace Christian. Emma Moss led Greater Beckley Christian with eight points.
GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN 5 4 2 6 — 17: Moss 8, Smith 2, Arrington 6, Young 1.
GRACE CHRISTiAN 17 16 16 13 — 62: Wells 21, Cicenas 17, Hutchinson 13, Wagoner 7, Pyles 4.
ASHLAND 83, MENIFEE COUNTY 52: Ella Sellars scored 18 points as the Kittens pounded the visiting Wildcats in Anderson Gym.
Jordan Rakes scored 13 points, Lindsay Wallenfelsz 11 and Casey Wallenfelsz 10 for Ashland (12-7), which outscored Menifee County 33-5 off the bench. Carley Cullop scored nine points, handed out 10 assists and grabbed nine rebounds. Kelsie Woodard paced Menifee County (8-7) with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Morgan Wells scored 11 points.
MENIFEE COUNTY 8 16 14 14 — 52: Gevedon 8, Parks 2, Harris 2, M. Wells 11, Ke. Woodard 24, Baker 2, Hall 0, Jones 0, Eversole 0, A. Wells 0, Deihl 3.
ASHLAND 16 16 28 23 — 83: Woods 4, C. Wallenfelsz 10, Martin 9, Cullop 9, Robinson 9, Rakes 13, L. Wallenfelsz 11, M. Stevens 0, Rogers 0, S. Stevens 0.
WINFIELD 62, VAN 23: Lindsey Moore scored 14 points as the visiting Generals opened their season with a victory over the Bulldogs (0-2).
Meghan Taylor scored 13 points and Kennedy Schilling 10 for Winfield. Ana Vieito led Van with six points.
SHERMAN 44, BUFFALO 33: Caroline Nelson scored 13 points as the host Tide beat the Bison.
Hailea Skeens scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Sherman. Abby Darnley paced Buffalo (1-1) with 19 points.