HUNTINGTON – The script got flipped for three champions and one individual winner on Saturday night in the championship round in the 45th WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
University’s Brock Kehler won his title match at 215 by pinfall and that lifted the Hawks past Parkersburg South for the Class AAA title with 229 points to 223.5 for the runner-up Patriots. The bonus points for the pin made the difference.
In Class AA, Judah Price of Independence won the title at 150 with a pin against Hunter Salomon of Skyline at 2:43. The bonus points gave the Patriots 168.5 points to 168 for Point Pleasant, the Double-A champion and overall leader in points here a year ago. Point Pleasant went 2-1 in the finals.
And in middle school, Garrett Edwards of Hurricane won by pin over Ryder Moran of East Fairmont to boost the Redskins to a winning score of 226.5 to 224.5 for Edison.
“Exciting. Makes for a great finish,” said University coach Ken Maisel, who celebrated a birthday Saturday. “We knew in the finals if South loses and we win, we win and it went that way. We knew we could win all three.”
A week ago, Parkersburg South one-upped University in the 69th Ron Mauck OVAC Tournament in Wheeling. The Patriots won the 5A title with 242 points and University took second with 214.
“That went a little bit different,” Maisel said. “We knew it would be a tight battle. I would want us to have this same discussion in a month.”
Maisel is talking about the state high school tournament scheduled March 2-4 at Mountain Health Arena. Wheeling Park dethroned Parkersburg South in the 2022 state tournament, winning with 207.5 points. University was second with 176.
University had three wrestlers in the championship round and went 3-0 (Parkersburg South went 0-2). At 157, Dom Parker got the decision over Point Pleasant’s Josh Woyan, 3-1. Luca Felix stepped up next at 170 and edged Staunton River’s Josh Kelly, 3-2. That set the stage for Kehler, who pinned Evan Helm of East Fairmont at 2:51.
Maisel said being at the WSAZ benefits the Hawks in many ways.
“There are so many teams, so many good teams,” he said. “It only makes you better. It gets the kids ready for the state. They’ve been in this building. The jitters are over.”
Point Pleasant coach John Bonecutter was disappointed by the close call, but hopes for better things in the state, where the Big Blacks seek a fifth straight title.
“I’m proud of my wrestlers,” he said. “We’ve got to get better. Independence is a good team, did a good job.”
One can imagine how happy Hurricane coach Ryan Wheelers and his wrestlers were to gain possession of the WSAZ trophy for the first time.
"It’s great for the kids,” he said. “They’ve worked so hard to get to this spot. It makes you feel good when you see that hard work pay off.”
Wheeler said the climb to this point began with the kids in the junior program.
Class A didn’t have the close call as Commodore Perry breezed to the title.
As for individuals, George Washington’s Ben McComas more than made up for his showing a year ago when he came in as No. 4 seed and lost in the first round to a wrestler from Roselle Park. This time, the sophomore got top seed at 113 and beat Jojo High of Sissonville in the finals, 5-0.
“I learned my lesson,” said McComas, who came back to win seven matches in the consolation rounds to take seventh. “Hit a move early, got near fall points. Got a good rideout in the second. In the third, I was down and made sure I didn’t do anything stupid. It means a lot to me. Finally got the job done.”
McComas had defeated High by the same score in the Winner’s Choice tournament earlier in Fairmont.
Patriots coach Alex Neal saluted his champion.
“Let him go out and make sure he does what he’s got to do,” Neal said. “Take nothing for granted. He’s a great kid.”
Point Pleasant’s two wins came in dramatic fashion against outside foes, so to speak.
At 120, Nathan Wood got a takedown in overtime to defeat Matthew Griffin of Roselle Park, 6-4.
“In the past four tournaments here, I’ve got three seconds, so it’s personal to finally win one,” Wood said. “I knew he was good. He came in (in OT), I took the shot and that was it. It’s amazing to win. You wrestle the best. Good competition, different kids, the better it makes you.”
Gunner Andrick followed Wood moments later at 132 and edged Phoenix Alyea of Skyline, 5-4. Andrick lost to Alyea a year ago.
“That kid’s an animal,” Andrick said. “He caught me with a takedown and I had to wrestle back from there. Got the lead, so I don’t need a stall or takedown. I said be active and do it.”
The WSAZ is believed to be the largest wrestling tournament in the nation. The 2023 version attracted 1,625 wrestlers, the most ever.
Two Tri-State area wrestlers came up short in title matches. Dustin Gue of Skyline got a late takedown to edge Cabell Midland’s Nick Giompalo at 190. At heavyweight, Kamar Summers of Bridgeport pinned Spring Valley’s Connor McCann at 4:24. Macon Ayers of Staunton River than slipped past Elijah Edge, 2-0, in the finals at 165.
In other finals in middle school, it was Paden Alyea of Skyline over Jake Welsh of Hurricane by pinfall at 70, Eli Knight of Bridgeport by pinfall over Braxton Johnson of Milton at 155, Wyatt Warren of Gallia Academy by pinfall over Eli Tedrow of Cameron and King Abercrombie of West Fairmont at 285 by pinfall over Huntington’s Jeremiah Lyles.
All results for high school and middle school are available at wvmat.com.
45th WSAZ Invitational
At Mountain Health Arena
High School
Top 10
1. University 229, 2. Parkersburg South 223.5, 3. Skyline 174, 4. Independence 168.5, 5. Point Pleasant 168, 6. Staunton River 166.5, 7. Woodrow Wilson 156, 8. Roselle Park 134.5, 9. Cabell Midland 132, 10. Hurricane 129.
Championship
106: Garrett Johnson, Woodrow Wilson, p. Corbin Phillips, Parkersburg South, 0:35.
113: Ben McComas, George Washington, dec. Jojo High, Sissonville, 5-0.
120: Nathan Wood, Point Pleasant, dec. Matthew Griffin, Roselle Park, 6-4 OT.
126: Damon Landreth, West Henderson, p. John Knight, Bridgeport, 1:12.
132: Gunner Andrick, Point Pleasant, dec. Phoenix Alyea, Skyline, 5-4.
138: Angel Mejia, Roselle Park, dec. Ryan Martin, Parkersburg South, 8-3.
144: Mayson Harms, Roselle Park, dec Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry, 4-1.
150: Judah Price, Independence, p. Hunter Salomon, Skyline, 2:43.
157: Dom Parker, University, dec. Josh Woyan, Point Pleasant, 3-1.
165: Macon Ayers, Staunton River, dec. Elijah Edge, St. Albans, 2-0.
175: Luca Felix, University, dec. Josh Kelly, Staunton River, 3-2.
190: Dustin Gue, Skyline, dec. Nick Giompalo, Cabell Midland, 5-4.
215: Brock Kehler, University, p. Evan Helm, East Fairmont, 2:51.
285: Kamar Summers, Bridgeport, p. Connor McCann, Spring Valley, 4:24.
(Third through Eighth)
106: 3. McKenna Craft, Jackson; 4. Orion Taylor, Herbert Hoover; 5. Pepper Martin, University; 6. Owen Anderson, George Washington; 7. Zoey Salmons, Cabell Midland; 8. Kaden Nieman, University 1.
113: 3, C.J. Graham, Fairland; 4. William Godby, Greenbrier East; 5. C.J. Carrodus, Parkersburg; 6. Bobby Minor, Point Pleasant; 7. Brodie Emery, University; 8. Kapela Joseph, Father Douglass.
120: 3. Brady Hand, Christiansburg; 4. Colin Martin, Staunton River; 5. Josiah Sykes, Skyline; 6. Hunter Geibel, Commodore Perry; 7. Noah Hess, North Marion; 8. Anthony Condi, Father Douglass.
126: 3. Calden Saavedra, Staunton River; 4. John Knight, Bridgeport; 5. Tyler Roark, Woodrow Wilson; 6. Garrin Arthur, Huntington; 7. Ciah Nutter, Point Pleasant; 8. Evan Mefford, Christiansburg.
132: 3. Noah Ninninger, Staunton River; 4. Matthew McAfee, St. Albans; 5. Saige Walls, Hurricane; 6. J.J. Bailes, Woodrow Wilson; 7. Carter Pauley, University; 8. James St. Clair, Huntington.
138: 3. Joseph Riggs, Huntington; 4. Troy Harris, Woodrow Wilson; 5. Lucas Talley, Hurricane; 6. Seth Holt, Cabell Midland; 7. Wyatt Bosley, Skyline; 8. Peyton Hatcher, Staunton River.
144: 3. Blayne Jarvis, Braxton; 4. Nathan Murphy, Parkersburg South; 5. Caelyb Nichols, Independence; 6. Forfeit, St. Albans; 7. Joey Divello, Skyline; 8. David Pomeroy, Riverside.
150: 3. Jake Robie, Christiansburg; 4. Rider Ludrosky, University; 5. Hunter Brown, Ripley; 6. Bo Ice, Staunton River; 7. Kase Stewart, Wahama; 8. Levi Wiseman, Cabell Midland.
157: 3. Ethan Osborne, Woodrow Wilson; 4. Logan Bennett, Braxton; 5. Will James, St. Albans; 6. Trenton Bush, Lewis County; 7. Jim Green, Man; 8. Kyle Wheeler, Parkersburg South.
165: 3. Mason Wills, Oak Hill; 4. Cole Middleton, Parkersburg South; 5. Kameron Phillips, Hurricane; 6. Dakota Hagedorn, University; 7. Will Callicoat, Fairland; 8. Timmy Jeffress, Bridgeport.
175: 3. Colten Cameron, Independence; 4. Cooper Durst, Ripley; 5. Jackson Davis, Braxton; 6. J.J. Pociask, Christiansburg; 7. Danick Hinkson, Commodore Perry; 8. Trent Bush, Parkersburg South.
190: 3. Robert Shockey, Parkersburg South; 4. Josh Hart, Independence; 5. Logan Howell, Winfield; 6. Luke Moffitt, Point Pleasant; 7. Jacob Ellis, Hurricane; 8. Aiden Osborne, Commodore Perry.
215: 3. Ayden Morris, Parkersburg South; 4. Scott Worstell, Nitro; 5. Thomas Mullins, Greenbrier East; 6. Landon Taylor, Linsly; 7. Jerron Allen, St. Albans; 8. Tyler Carson, Lewis County.
285: 3. Zander Huffman, Winfield; 4. Logan Isom, Independence; 5. Brycen Arthur, Parkersburg South; 6. Matt Adkins, Huntington; 7. Trey Ohlinger, Wahama; 8. Colton Naylor, Oak Hill.
Middle School
Top 10
1. Hurricane 226.5, 2. Edison 224.5, 3. Jackson 218.5, 4. Mountainneer 185, 5. West Fairmont 163, 6. Gallia Academy, 158.5, 7. Huntington 147, 8. Milton 133, 9. Skyline 128, 10. Bridgeport 124.5.
Championship
70: Paden Alyea, Skyline, p. Jake Welsh, Hurricane, 2:03.
78: Brook Humphrey, Linsly, p. Jacob Hensley, Mountaineer, 1:34.
86: Jake Junkins, Edison, p. Austin Miller, Cameron, 0:45.
94: Vinny Divello, Skyline, dec. Jude Benson, Mountaineer 1, 8-2.
102: George Mamakos, Linsly, dec. Dutch Sandy, Williamstown, 2-0.
110: Carter Price, Point Pleasant, p. Dominic Way, Jackson, 0:46.
116: Kayden McDonald, Jackson, p. Cotton Hill, Edison, 2:29.
123: Stephen Myers, Jackson, p. Asa Yost, Edison, 0:47.
128: Brody Kehler, Mountaineer, p. Eli Taft, Dupont, 0:59.
135: Tony Preolitti, East Fairmont, major dec. Landon Osborne, Park, 14-3.
145: Wyatt Warren, Gallia Academy, p. Eli Tedrow, Cameron, 1:34.
155: Eli Knight, Bridgeport, p. Braxton Johnson, Milton, 1:27.
171: Garrett Edwards, Hurricane, p. Ryder Moran, East Fairmont, 1:00.
190: Garrett Van Meter, East Hardy, p. James Payne, John Adams, 1:23.
215: Dylan Apanowicz, West Fairmont, p. Gabe Branham, Hayes, 1:38.
285: King Abercrombie, West Fairmont, p. Jeremiah Lyles, Huntington, 0:30.
(Third through Eighth)
70: 3. D. Matthew Fleming, Jackson; 4. M. Ward, Sherrard; 5. M. Cobb, Edison; 6. E. Root, Bridgeport; 7. A. Conley, Wirt; 8. G. Archie, Shady Spring.
78: 3. M. Lilly, Cameron; 4. J. Loudermilk, Hurricane; 5. T. Mohwish, Edison; 6. A. Carrodus, Jackson; 7. R. Davis, Milton; 8. S. Herbert, Easterm Greenbrier.
86: 3. S. Bond, Huntington; 4. B. Matthews, Mountaineer; 5. C. Davis, Buffalo; 6. B. Joes, Park; 7. L. Ward, Barboursville; 8. D. Steele, Independence.
94. 3. D. Mabie, Skyline 1; 4. K. Durst, Ripley; 5. C. Mathis, Buffalo; 6. E. Morrison, Edison; 7. T. Gilkerson, Fayetteville; 8. T. Morgan, Huntington.
102: 3. J. Buffum, Skyline; 4. C. Smith, Edison; 5. P. Woods, Jackson; 6. K. Maynard, Buffalo; 7. L. Jennings, Preston Squires; 8. Z. Hudson, Christiansburg.
110: 3. Z. Shawver, John Adams; 4. L. Anderson, Milton; 5. D. Bonfili, Mountainner; 6. D. Hatfield, Blennerhassett; 7. C. Gibson, Edison; 8. O. Woodrum, Huntington.
116: 3. C. Statts, Blennerhassett; 4. T. Watkins, Milton; 5. H. Spitznogle, West Fairmont; 6. S. Henry, Fairland; 7. M. Gibson, Unioto; 8. T. Oneil, Elkview.
123: 3. G. Miller, Cameron; 4. M. Vitale, Mountainneer; 5. J. Murrell, Barboursville; 6. K. West, Independence; 7. K. Mihlbach, Ravenswood; 8. B. Seabolt, Beckley Stratton.
128: 3. B. Phillips, East Fairmont; 4. K. Hensley, Chapmanville; 7. T. Simpkins, Wahama; 8. R. Carillo, West Fairmont.
135: 3. N. Hodge, St. Michales; 4. J. Lattea, Edison; 7. R. Dunham, Huntington East; 8. A. Phillips, Jackson.
145: 3. S. Truman, Oak Hill; 4. B. Sigman, Dupont; 5. G. Martin, Bridgeport; 6. J. Forney, Elkview; 7. D. Simmons, Shady Spring; 8. G. Bowman, Jackson.
155: 3. Z. Harlow, South Harrison; 4. B. Chapman, Hurricane; 5. B. Barlow, Charles Town; 6. E. Terzic, Shady Spring; 7. A. Vanover, Man; 8. J. Anderson Huntington East.
171: 3. C. Nichols, Gallia Academy; 4. B. Jennings, Preston Squires; 5. E. Kirk, Oak Hill; 6. N. Cunningham, Bridgeport; 7. J. Cyrus, Wahama; 8. T. Adkins, Chapmanville.
190: 3. B. Miller, Preston Squires; 4. C. Hoosier, Williamstown; 5. D. Short, Hurricane; 6. D. Bravo, Oak Hill; 7. K. Jones, Gallia Academy; 8. C. Caruthers, Western Greenbrier.
215: 3. T. Drake, Skyline; 4. J. O’Neal, Charles Town; 5. M. Richardson, East Bank; 6. V. Layman, Mountainneer; 7. J. Rappold, Hurricane; 8. G. Ferrell, South Harrison.
285: 3. E. Wade, Linsly; 4. M. Richie, Point Pleasant; 5. D. Cody, Oak Hill; 6. J. Pugh, Beckley Stratton; 7. V. Arnicar, Charles Town; 8. B. Anthony, Blennerhassett.