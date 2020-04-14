HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, the University of Cincinnati announced it was discontinuing its men’s soccer program in a letter released by the athletics department.
Cutting the program became necessary due to the losses accrued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has decimated college athletics.
“This was a difficult decision, but one made with the long-term interests of UC athletics at the forefront,” Athletic Director John Cunningham said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “During this time of profound challenges and widespread uncertainty, I have engaged in a comprehensive and thorough review of UC’s sports offering and long-term budget implications of supporting the number of student-athletes currently at UC. Based on this review, and in consultation with President Pinto and other University leaders, UC athletics will no longer sponsor a men’s soccer program.”
Cunningham’s letter went on to say the decision was not merit-based in nature. According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, an open records request uncovered that the program operated at a loss of $725,000 in 2019.
The statement also said that scholarships for current men’s soccer players would be honored for the duration of their academic careers, but if they wanted to pursue other options within the sport, they will be released without penalty and be free to transfer immediately.
“Our men’s soccer student-athletes have been outstanding representatives of the university in the classroom and on the field,” Cunnngham said. “They may not fully understand this decision, but I want them to know they were truly and conscientiously considered during my deliberations about the future of UC athletics. We are making this decision now to enable our men’s soccer student-athletes to have an opportunity to play at another institution if they choose to do so.”
The University of Cincinnati has sponsored men’s soccer since 1973 and the program ends with an all-time record of 385-408-84.
The team finished 5-11-1 last season, which included an overtime loss to West Virginia. Longtime head coach Hylton Dayes stepped down at season’s end.