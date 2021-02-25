HUNTINGTON -Basketball is a team sport hinged on five players working together at a time to do their job.
As Marshall takes on North Texas in a key Conference USA series in Huntington this weekend, though, there is one matchup, in particular, that is likely to take center stage.
It is the matchup between North Texas guard Javion Hamlet — the reigning Conference USA Player of the Year — and the Marshall defense, led by Jarrod West, arguably Conference USA’s top defensive guard.
It is a matchup that has even the players within the game talking as the teams get set for the first contest at 7 p.m. on Friday at Cam Henderson Center.
“You know who we’re putting on him,” Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. “You know we’re putting Jarrod on him and Jarrod is ready for that challenge, of course.”
Kinsey has called West one of the country’s best on-ball defenders throughout the season and the numbers back up that claim.
West leads Conference USA in steals at 2.6 per game and is one of the league’s most prolific steals artists in history.
Currently, West is at 246 steals for his career, which ranks third all-time in Conference USA.
If he continues at his per-game pace, he could pass UTEP’s Randy Culpepper (251) for second place this weekend.
Doing so will not be easy, however, as he takes on Hamlet, who is one of the league’s top players again in 2020-21.
This weekend, West’s focus is on slowing down Hamlet and helping the Herd to crucial wins as they chase a potential bye in the Conference USA Tournament — not the record book.
“It’s my responsibility to make it tough for him and make him score over the top — nothing easy,” West said.
The ability to score over the top will also be critical in this matchup.
Hamlet is a lengthy guard at 6-4 while West — the primary on-ball defender against Hamlet this weekend — is 5-11, so West’s ability to frustrate him and keep him from getting to his spots is crucial.
It is also something that is nothing new for West on the defensive end of the court.
“He’s a good player, but we’ve just got to make it hard,” West said. “You know me. I try to make people uncomfortable. I don’t like him to be comfortable and move around wherever he wants to.”
In addition to Hamlet, the Mean Green feature a balanced scoring attack with post presence Zachary Harrison also being a major contributor while guard James Reese is a solid outside shooter that makes teams pay when they pay too much attention to others.
There is only one key that starts the engine for North Texas, though, and that’s Hamlet, as Marshall’s players have seen on film.
“Definitely a crafty player, definitely smart,” Kinsey said. “He’s their leader. We know that, for sure. Last year, he was Conference (USA) Player of the Year and he definitely deserved it. He’s a great player. We know when he gets into the paint, he’s pretty crafty with finishing.”
Limiting Hamlet could be the key between a win and a loss during the weekend, and Marshall has already experienced loss to North Texas — something the team carried over from last season to this weekend’s matchup.
“We forgot about that loss, but we really didn’t,” Kinsey said. “It left a sour taste in our mouth. North Texas has always been a battle for us. We’re ready for it.”