Ashland’s boys basketball program has been placed on KHSAA probation through the end of the 2023-24 season and the school was fined $1,000 for violations of a bylaw prohibiting recruiting.
Ashland’s coaching staff will undergo enhanced monitoring during that probation, during which time the Tomcats will be on a conditional KHSAA membership and are expected to remedy the issues that caused the probation. That process will include KHSAA-mandated training for their coaches.
The Daily Independent of Ashland first reported the news.
Ashland and all of its current players and coaches remain eligible for postseason play.
"We as a program are relieved that the KHSAA has reached a conclusion regarding bylaw violations," Tomcats interim coach Ryan Bonner said Tuesday. "Myself, as well as our staff, will fully engage with all necessary trainings."
It’s the latest development in a saga that included the firing of former coach Jason Mays just two and a half weeks before the season tipped off.
A recording of a phone call between Mays and the parent of a Boyd County player surfaced online over the summer.
“I would love to get my hands on him,” Mays said during the call, in reference to the Lions player. “Now, I know that’s wrong for me to say because of where he’s at (Boyd County), but if there’s ever a time to do it, it’s right now, to where he won’t have to do one ounce of KHSAA paperwork because he’s going to be an incoming freshman.”
KHSAA Bylaw 16 says that “a pupil (domestic or foreign) at any grade level shall not be recruited to a member school of the KHSAA to participate in athletics. Recruiting is defined as an act, on behalf of, or for the benefit of, a school, including impermissible contact, which attempts to influence a student to transfer to a member school to participate in athletics, including the offer of improper benefits not available to all members of the student body.”
The fine was cut in half from the planned maximum due to Ashland’s exertion of institutional control and timely response to inquiries during the investigation.
"We've had unbelievable locker room leadership, and our players have done a great job of keeping their focus between the lines of the gym floor," Bonner said. "We will continue to do exactly that."
Zack Klemme is HD Media's sports director. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.
