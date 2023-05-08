CHARLESTON — Marshall pitcher Raymond Pacella dove into first base as he caught a toss from Daniel Carinci, slapped the glove down and beat James Madison’s Jack Cone to the bag.
The call on the field Saturday, however, was that the runner was safe.
Pacella immediately got to his feet and looked across the diamond to the Herd dugout as he wandered back to the mound, pleading with coach Greg Beals the whole way to ask for a video review.
“It took me a second because Ray is a very excitable guy, so I was trying not to just bite on his excitement, I wanted to get the whole vibe,” said Beals, who had an obstructed view of the play from the third-base line.
“I got blocked out from here; I couldn’t see the feet and the hands on the slide and the bang-bang, so I was trying to read KB (Peralta) and Danny because they were the other two guys close to it.”
Ultimately, Beals did ask for the review, gesturing as if he were putting on a headset — the recommended hand signal to ask for a replay — to get the umpires’ attention and ask for them to take a second look.
“When you see your players react like that, it’s a great opportunity to support your ball club,” Beals said.
The call was reversed and the runner out, much to the pleasure of Beals, who trusted his players’ judgment in the moment. And he wasn’t charged one of his two challenges since it was successful.
“I like it because it doesn’t require you to have to do any arguing,” Beals said. “You think you have a call, and we went to it a couple times, and I don’t have to argue with the umpire and have this ‘You’re wrong, I’m right, you missed it or you didn’t,’ let’s just say, ‘Go look at it,’ and trust that between the umpire crew and video that we’re working hard to get calls right.”
That was one of two calls overturned in Saturday’s contest, which JMU won, 7-3. Three of the Dukes runs came in the fifth inning, but one of them wouldn’t have scored had it not been for James Madison’s request for a video review.
After Ryan Dooley singled to shallow left field, Kyle Schaefer threw the ball in to Eddie Leon at third base, who then flipped it to Peralta, who tagged Dooley as he slid into second after advancing on the throw.
He was called out, but after review was ruled safe. Instead of the second out of the inning, he’d be the second of three runs to score in the frame as JMU tied things up 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth.
“Listen, umpires see what they see, and it’s a quick decision,” JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “They make a lot of really good calls, but having the ability to go back and look at something (is good). I mean, that was a huge momentum swing there for Dooley on the out call that they changed.”
The replays are handled by the umpires on site, and every Sun Belt Conference baseball and softball facility is equipped to handle replay reviews. Each coach gets two challenges per game, but if a call is overturned, the coach is not charged for using it.
“I’ve caught myself not using them early and then I have them left in the bank,” Ikenberry said. “If you run out, you run out, but I told our guys they have to be 99% (sure) that they are right if we’re going to go to review.”
In the eighth and ninth innings, coaches’ challenges are not permitted, but video replay can be used if the umpire and crew agree to take a second look at the call.
Between Friday and Saturday’s games between Marshall and James Madison, four calls on the field were challenged. Two — the aforementioned — were changed. The others, a play at home plate and another at first base, were upheld.
As is the case with instant replay in other sports, there must be “clear and convincing evidence” to change the original call.
All Sun Belt Conference members are required to have video review available for conference games. Some, like Marshall, have elected to make it available for all home contests.
The SBC was one of only three leagues to use video review for baseball in the postseason last year, joining the ACC and SEC. Replay review in certain cases was approved for use in NCAA baseball games in 2018, but its use, and what plays can be reviewed, have been largely expanded since.