The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220908-hds-chesapeake.jpg

Chesapeake, left, takes on Symmes Valley Friday in a high school football game at Phil Davis Field in Chesapeake, Ohio.

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake High School football players relish the opportunity to do something the Panthers haven't done since 2017 — win three of their first four games.

The Panthers (2-1) entertain Gallia Academy (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in both teams' Ohio Valley Conference opener at Phil Davis Field.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you