CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Chesapeake High School football players relish the opportunity to do something the Panthers haven't done since 2017 — win three of their first four games.
The Panthers (2-1) entertain Gallia Academy (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in both teams' Ohio Valley Conference opener at Phil Davis Field.
Chesapeake has sandwiched a 12-6 win over Southern and a 42-6 rout of Symmes Valley around a 41-7 loss to Minford. The Panthers last began a season so successfully five years ago when they followed an opening 0-0 tie with Trimble with victories of 28-21 over Oak Hill, 40-0 over Alexander and 38-0 over Symmes Valley.
"We're looking pretty good," Chesapeake fullback/linebacker Marcus Burnside said. "We have to keep focused."
The Blue Devils present a challenge more akin to Minford, likely even greater. Gallia Academy is ranked 15th in Division IV, two classifications higher than where Chesapeake competes. The Blue Devils have beaten Meigs 44-7, Athens 38-15 and Point Pleasant 22-21.
Thanks to COVID-19 cancellations, the Panthers and Gallia Academy haven't met since 2019 when the Blue Devils won 55-27. Gallia has won the last three meetings and has averaged 49 points per game during that streak. The Panthers last won in the series in 2016 with a 48-6 rout.
The Blue Devils feature a potent offense led by senior quarterback Brody Fellure, a threat with his arm and legs. Junior twins Hudson Shamblin and Hunter Shamblin join senior Mason Skidmore as quick running backs. Kenyon Franklin is a dangerous junior wide receiver.
Gallia Academy's offensive line is anchored by Isaac Clary, a 6-foot-7, 305-pound tackle with college scholarship offers from Marshall and Illinois State.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
