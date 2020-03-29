HUNTINGTON -- Former South Gallia High School star Aaliyah Howell was one of five players from the University of Rio Grande on the 2019-20 River States Conference Women's Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team.
Student-athletes named are those who have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and are nominated by their institution.
Sixty student-athletes were named to this year’s team.
Rio Grande’s list of honorees included senior Megan Duduit (Minford, Ohio) junior Makayla Liedtke (Beverly, Ohio) sophomore Avery Harper (Seaman, Ohio) and the freshman duo of Lexi Woods and (Waverly, Ohio) and Howell.
WVU Tech led all programs with 11 team members named.
The NAIA sponsors a similar award program, the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.