HUNTINGTON — It didn’t take new University of Rio Grande head coach Ryan Arrowood long to snag a priority recruit.
As a matter of fact, it took him less than a week on the job.
Chapmanville senior guard Andrew Shull committed to the Red Storm earlier this week, giving Arrowood a talented point guard as a building block for the future at Rio Grande.
“For any coach, especially me, the point guard position is extremely important,” Arrowood said. “He’s a great kid on and off the floor and he’s such a competitor — does everything you want from a point guard. We’re excited to start things off with him as part of our program.”
Arrowood did not mince words when talking about the talent level he sees in Shull. The first-year coach of the Red Storm feels he is getting a Division I-caliber guard.
“I watched him in AAU, and Chapmanville didn’t just play local teams,” Arrowood said. “He was the best guard on the floor against the Miller School (Virginia) and they’ve got two Division I dudes. He was the best player on the floor when Chapmanville played ISA (Ohio), and you’ve got guys with Duke offers and Obinna (Anochili-Killen), who is going to Marshall. I look at him for what he can do, and what he can do translates to any level.”
The 6-foot guard averaged 15.9 points last year while leading Chapmanville to a 22-2 record prior to the season being shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Shull was committed to Wingate University — an NCAA Division II school located in Wingate, North Carolina — but he decommitted, opening the door for Arrowood, who originally thought he decommitted for bigger offers.
As it turned out, bigger wasn’t necessarily better for Shull, who was looking for a family-type atmosphere within the program that he chose.
“As soon as Coach Arrowood got the job, I was his first phone call,” Shull said. “We’ve built a really good relationship and he’s got a lot of confidence in me. For me, that goes a long way. I had bigger offers and interest, but he had so much confidence in me that it was a no-brainer.
“He’s a winner, and that’s what we talked about. I’ve won at each level and he’s won at each level. I feel like we fit well in that aspect. He’s coached some crazy good players and I think we’re going to turn it around quickly.”
From the day Arrowood got the job, he preached that there would be a family atmosphere at Rio Grande with a close-knit team of guys who have high character on and off the court.
That was a major selling point for Shull, whose family — like him — has bought into his future with the Red Storm.
“I talked to both my brothers and they are very involved, and I talked to my dad and my mom,” Shull said. “They’ve been involved the whole process, and when I told them what Coach Arrowood and I talked about, they were all aboard. They were looking at me like, ‘What are you waiting on?’ They weren’t pressuring me, but just telling me that it checked all my boxes. They are all about the family aspect of Rio Grande.”
Shull added that he and Arrowood have spoken at length about the system and how it fits his game. There is plenty of freedom within the system, but Arrowood needed a high-IQ player to lead the point position — an aspect which he felt Shull grew in tremendously with Chapmanville this season.
“His ability to make people better around him is special,” Arrowood said. “He makes the right play every time — and his ability to make big shots, that’s where I’ve seen him grow. He’s grown into a true point guard that can score, but has the ability to make everyone around him better — not only by his play, but the energy that he brings. That’s something so important that we looked for.”
Shull said his involvement with Chapmanville and, previously, with Huntington High School helped prepare him for the pace at the collegiate level, surrounding him with both exceptional athletes and basketball players.
“You can win with athletes, but you’ve got to be a smart player and you’ve got to be skilled,” Shull said. “At Huntington, I played with some of the best athletes in my life, and, at Chapmanville, I played with some great basketball players. They were two different kinds of teams. It shows me what I’ll see at the next level, and his system works really well with that, especially for me.”
Now that he has cemented his future, Shull said his focus is on doing everything he can to help Arrowood turn around the Red Storm. With the coronavirus outbreak limiting contact for coaches and Shull’s ability to get workouts in on the court, Shull said he’s doing the only other thing he knows that can immediately help build Rio Grande’s program: help Arrowood recruit talented guys he’s known through basketball.
“I know it’s really tough for him as a new coach that he can’t be face-to-face with guys and he’s had some guys leave,” Shull said. “I’m going to talk to some other guys and build relationships with them so we can build this program the right way.”
Shull's performance with Chapmanville this season landed him as captain of the Class AA all-state third team, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.