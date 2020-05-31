HUNTINGTON — Seeing Hurricane’s Sam O’Dell standing in the middle of a fairway on a warm spring afternoon is not exactly against the norm.
However, seeing the four-time West Virginia Amateur champion play the role of caddie? Well, that’s something that even O’Dell isn’t used to.
On Saturday, O’Dell was busy coaching up his sons Carson and Parker as they made their way around the course during the U.S. Kids Golf Tournament at Esquire Country Club.
“Honestly, I get more nervous watching than actually playing,” O’Dell said with a smile.
Carson took home top honors in the Boys 12 division and Parker finished in third in the Boys 10 division while taking aim with Noah Baldridge and Wyatt Maynard.
As Parker O’Dell, Baldridge and Maynard each came up their respective sides of the fairway on their final hole, they were joking and laughing together, enjoying the competition and camaraderie of sports — something that had been missing for much of the nation for two full months.
This was the first U.S. Kids Golf Tournament of the season and Brad Maynard — Wyatt’s father and the local director for U.S. Kids Golf in West Virginia — said golf has a unique niche within the fabric of sports during COVID-19, which he hopes will help the game expand with the younger crowd.
“Golf is something that, through all this, people have been able to continue to play,” Maynard said. “You can stay away from each other and leave the flagstick in and things of that nature to stay safe, and it promotes competition whereas some sports aren’t able to right now.”
The O’Dell boys are a perfect example of golf taking advantage of its opportunity in the present state of health concerns.
Normally, Sam O’Dell — a 2020 inductee into the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame — would be coaching Carson and Parker during baseball season — something that is tentatively going to open soon. However, O’Dell said when the boys saw the event on the calendar, they couldn’t wait to take part.
“They are happier doing this than other sports sometimes, and it’s fun to see,” O’Dell said. “It’s definitely been great from a competition aspect. Just getting out to compete and get those juices flowing has been great.”
Maynard said that one of the unique aspects for West Virginia’s chapter of U.S. Kids Golf is that entrants come from several surrounding states and the competition within age groups is incredibly strong.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Maynard said. “Here we are in West Virginia, and in the field today, we have five kids ranked in the top-10 in the world in their age group.”
Baldridge, who is from Virgie, Kentucky, shot a 5-under par 31 to win the Boys 10 division. He is one of those players among the top of the world rankings for his age division and he showed why on Saturday.
On the final hole, his drive nestled under the trees on No. 9, leaving him a difficult wedge shot into the green. Undaunted, he struck the wedge within 10 feet and sank the birdie to end his round.
Even though he is in the 10-year-old age group, Baldridge is one of the seasoned veterans of U.S. Kids Golf.
“My first tournament was when I was 4,” Baldridge said. “I love the competition and competing against other kids. I just like being out here.”
While Parker O’Dell is an impressive basketball player, he added that he got his Dad’s love for golf — and, apparently, his competitive streak, too.
“I just try to play better than him,” Parker O’Dell said.
Maynard’s hope is that the U.S. Kids Golf circuit picks up some steam in the next month as they continue their tournament season. There were 34 participants in the event at Esquire.
“We don’t want to compete with the WVGA or the Callaway Junior Tour or anything like that, but the one thing we have is that all our events are on weekends,” Maynard said of U.S. Kids Golf. “Most of their events happen during the week.”
The next tournament is this Saturday at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston while other tournaments are scheduled for Sugarwood Golf Club in Lavalette on June 20 and Guyan Golf and Country Club in Barboursville on June 27.