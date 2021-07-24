ONA — Lucas, Lucas, Mercer and Sheils might sound like a law firm, but actually is a quartet of local West Virginia high school sports standouts honored by USA Today.
The publication named Cabell Midland’s Rielly Lucas the state softball player of the year, Huntington High’s A.J. Mercer the state’s premier male tennis player, the Highlanders’ Henry Sheils state male swimmer of the year and HHS basketball coach Lonnie Lucas West Virginia’s top coach in any sport.
“I’m so honored to receive this award and represent the great State of West Virginia,” said Rielly Lucas, a senior slugging first baseman who helped Cabell Midland win a Class AAA state championship.
Rielly Lucas, who signed to play at Marshall University, smashed 13 home runs, drove in 39 runs, batted 515, slugged 1.058 and reached base at a 1.653 clip last season. She also swatted 13 doubles and two triples, walking 25 times and striking out 10. Lucas also stole nine bases.
Mercer, a sophomore, beat George Washington’s Rohan Jones in three sets in the Class AAA state finals at No. 1. Mercer and Jones split the first two sets before the Highlanders’ star won the third 6-1.
Sheils, a junior, won the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.
Lonnie Lucas led the Huntington High girls to a 14-1 record and the Class AAA state championship last season. The Highlanders defeated Cabell Midland 58-49 in the championship game.
USA Today also honored Wahama’s softball squad as its team of the year. The White Falcons defeated Ritchie County 5-3 in the Class A finals to finish 27-0.
