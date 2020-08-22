IRONTON — From OVC to USA, Reid Carrico continues to gain recognition.
USA Today named the linebacker from Ohio Valley Conference champion Ironton High School a first-team All-American football player. Carrico is one of four linebackers on the team, joining Jeremiah Trotter of St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia; Junior Colson of Ravenwood (Tennessee) High; Dallas Turner of St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Power Echols of Zebulon B. Vance High in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Carrico, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior, led the Fighting Tigers to the Division V state championship game in 2019. He has committed to Ohio State.
Carrico said he looks forward to playing his final season at historic Tanks Memorial Stadium.
"My memories of here when I was a little kid are like a lot of little kids here," Carrico said. "You come to the games and as soon as you get your ticket ripped off, you hustle to try to get a spot in the front where you can let your legs hang down."
Now, youngsters watch Carrico perform on the field on which they hope to play some day.
A first-team all-state selection and Region V defensive player of the year, Carrico is just glad to have the chance to display his talents once more, even if the regular season has been shortened to six games because of COVID-19.
"It kind of sucked when we got the news we'd only be playing six games," Carrico said. "It is what it is. I'm just glad we're getting to play football games. Last spring, softball players didn't have a season. Track athletes didn't have a season. I'm just happy to be playing. As long as we have a playoff and a chance to win a state title, I'm just happy to have a season."
Carrico was one of the more highly recruited players in the nation. He possessed offers from scores of programs, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Marshall, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.
Ironton opens its season at 7 p.m. Friday at Portsmouth.