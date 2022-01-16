HUNTINGTON — The United States Tennis Association has created a new sportsmanship award for former U.S. Fed Cup player and long-time USTA pro circuit participant Julie Ditty.
The Julie Ditty Sportsmanship Award will be given annually to one male and one female player who best exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship as voted upon by USTA Pro Circuit tournament directors.
The award is named after former Russell High School star Julie Ditty Qualls, the former pro and beloved coach, who passed away at the age of 42 in 2021 after a long battle with breast cancer. Ditty Qualls owns a record 38 USTA Pro Circuit titles.
“The USTA Pro Circuit serves as America’s premier pathway for men and women who seek to compete at the highest levels of professional tennis,” said Idelle Pierre-Louis, the USTA’s Senior Manager of the Pro Circuit. “Countless top professionals have developed their games on the USTA Pro Circuit and, year-after-year, communities around the country have the opportunity to see these exciting players compete up close in a variety of intimate, fan-friendly venues.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
