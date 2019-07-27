Braidy Industries Womens Tennis Classic A USTA Pro Circuit Event Ashland Tennis Center Ashland, KY Friday results Singles (5) Robin Anderson (USA) def. Alexa Glatch (USA) 6-3, 6-3 (7) Ellen Perez (AUS) def. Maegan Manasse (USA) 6-2, 6-3 Katie Swan (GBR) def. (3) Ann Li (USA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 (8) Zoe Hives def. Hanna Chang (USA) 6-1, 6-3 Doubles Vladica Babic (MNE)/Julia Rosenqvist (SWE) def. (1) Hayley Carter (USA)/Maegan Manasse (USA) 7-6(5), 6-1 Sanaz Marand (USA)/Caitlin Whorisky (USA) def. Maria Sanchez (USA)/Katie Swan (GBR) 6-2, 6-2 Saturday schedule Court 1 (starts at 11 a.m.) Singles (8) Zoe Hives (AUS) vs. (5) Robin Anderson (USA) (7) Ellen Perez (AUS) vs. Katie Swan (GBR) Doubles Vladica Babic (MNE)/Julia Rosenqvist (SWE) vs. Sanaz Marand (USA)/Caitlin Whoriskey (USA)
USTA Tennis
