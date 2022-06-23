BARBOURSVILLE — The Tri-State area and Kanawha Valley will be the sites of another big US Youth Soccer regional tournament.
Just days after the conclusion of the Eastern Presidents Cup, the 2022 USYS Eastern Regional Championships are set to start Friday at Barboursville Soccer Complex and Shawnee Sports Complex.
The 12U through 19U boys and girls tournament will run from Friday, June 24, through Thursday, June 30, with 252 teams competing for a chance to advance to the 2022 US Youth Soccer National Championships July 19-24 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
The aforementioned Presidents Cup was last week and drew 112 teams from throughout the East Coast. The Presidents Cup likely generated around $8 million. The Eastern Regional includes more than twice as many teams.
Seventeen of those teams are West Virginia squads, which, according to West Virginia Soccer Association President Len Rogers, is the most representation the Mountain State has ever had in the Eastern Regional.
"Our facilities have improved. More teams around the region are wanting to enter," Rogers said. "In 2009 when we first did this, we were brand new."
Rogers said the Eastern Regional will generate even more business than the Presidents Cup. And that created a bit of an issue for in-state teams.
"There's 252 teams coming into Dunbar and Barboursville," Rogers said. "All the hotels are sold out. They sold out all the blocks. We didn't play our state championships until late in the year, so some of our (West Virginia) teams were struggling to find rooms. I think everybody found rooms now."
The Eastern Regional used to be a five-day tournament. USYS made it a seven-day affair, giving some teams a break Monday and some teams a break Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s and low 90s.
"The rest is very important," Rogers said. "Some teams won't play on Monday and other teams won't play on Tuesday, but they all get a day of rest in. It kind of depends on how it plays out. It also depends on how the weather holds up, and heat, and fields. It's like a moving target once it starts."
Another change is the addition of a quarterfinal round. In the past, it went from pool play, to semifinals, to finals. The quarterfinals will take place at both Barboursville and Shawnee, but semifinals and finals will shift to Shawnee Tuesday through Thursday.
"Once they go to semifinals and finals, they'll move to Dunbar," Rogers said. "They've got six turf fields and they can do all the championships there no matter what the weather does. They can do one awards ceremony, too."